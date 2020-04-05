The beauty of the Colombian has made her one of the public’s favorites

In quarantine, Carmen Villalobos He has shown his fans his daily life, through his social networks; They have been able to see her both doing housework and exercising.

View this post on Instagram More solidarity, more compassion, more empathy, more serenity, more respect … Welcome April and to continue putting the best attitude to all these days ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Apr 2, 2020 at 9:38 am PDT

Now, the actress pleased her followers in Instagram by publishing a photo that shows her wearing a fitted and short white T-shirt, with a deep neckline, which also allows her marked abdomen to be seen.

View this post on Instagram Happy weekend to my people! Today to fix the apartment, cook (today it’s my turn) and keep watching the series I started last night 😎😎😎 Posd: Ahhh well and if you can join another initiative and keep helping, do it! I already did it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Kisses 😘 A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:08 am PDT

Carmen wore that sensual outfit to be at home and carry out her daily tasks, as reflected in the message she wrote: “Happy weekend to my people! Today to fix the apartment, cook (today it’s my turn) and keep watching the series I started last night 😎😎😎 ”.

View this post on Instagram My free day in old San Juan ❤️ What a beautiful land it is 🙌🏼 Photos by @cheeryviruet 😜 A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Mar 4, 2020 at 5:32 pm PST

