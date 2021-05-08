Carmen Villalobos returns to Telemundo as the villain of “Café con Aroma de Mujer”, but eager to reach Hollywood

Carmen Villalobos, protagonist of “Without breasts, there is no paradise”, has more than two decades of triumphs and key characters in productions such as “The Lord of the heavens”But he wants much more: he dreams of Hollywood.

“Things have changed and you can have a global dimension from anywhere, but I still have that little thorn,” the artist told Efe in an interview from the set of the new version of the iconic telenovela “Woman-fragranced coffee”, in which, for the first time, she will play evil.

“I love challenges. I had never had an antagonist role in my career and that was already a challenge. Even more so in a pandemic, in which we have all had to adjust to doing things differently, but I am happy with this opportunity and I continue to prepare for those that arise, “he said.

That includes continuing to polish her English and keep looking for characters to grow her up, whether in Hollywood or not. In fact, he has already met the goal of making his first film. “The ghost of my girlfriend” (2018) and goes for more. An attitude that few have when two decades have passed in front of the spotlight.

Villalobos’ first major leading role was in 2008 with the US version of the classic narconovela “Without breasts, there is no paradise”. It was a production that went around the world and made her known as Catalina Santana, a role she continued to play for more than 10 years, and after “The Lord of the Skies” it seemed that was her genre.

However, Villalobos with his soft voice and his adolescent face, despite the fact that he is 37 years old, deceives, as well as his resume. “My mother was the one who reminded me a few days ago that I have a 20-year career. I can not believe it. I started in a children’s program, at 15 years old“, Indicated the artist.

For a time, audiences saw her as the face of narco soap operas, but she never felt pigeonholed. “Catalina went through a great transformation in all those years, she was growing, she was changing. So much so that she started out as a girl dazzled by drug money and ended up hunting them. I also did other projects in Colombia ”, he affirmed.

Then came Leonor Ballesteros, a DEA agent in “The Lord of the Skies”, but these two women are not the only ones that the Barranquilla artist has incarnated, although they are the ones who have known each other the best.

A bad one with detail. “That until they meet Lucia,” he said with a laugh when talking about his evil in the new version of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”, the iconic Colombian telenovela from the late 90s about La Gaviota and Sebastián, then starring Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker.

“I did not see the original, I confess. The only thing I remembered was the song that I remember hearing when my mother saw the novel. I approached Lucia without going to Google, without investigating anything, which is how I think it should be done. I am a ‘nerd’ (studious) when it comes to my characters, but I took special care of this one. I was aware of all the details“, he claimed.

In the production, which premieres on May 25 in the United States on the Telemundo network, Villalobos shares posters with the Cuban actor William Levy and his compatriot Laura Londoño.

“I’m excited because it’s my first antagonist and it’s very different from the roles I’ve done before, but it’s also different from what those who are fans of the original version saw. In this case, she is present from the first chapter and although she is the villain, I wanted them to understand her, understand why she does what she does. He is a very complete characterHe promised.

Jennifer López has no time to mourn Alex Rodríguez