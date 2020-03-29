One of the most beloved stars on Hispanic television is Carmen Villalobos, who in this quarantine has been more than close to his public, posting videos of what he does in his day-to-day life. She exposes how she tidies her house and even how she exercises in her room.

Now, who became famous as “Catalina” in “Without breasts there is paradise” She has delighted her fans by dancing sensually wearing a very small top, and moving to the rhythm of the song. “Kuduro dance”.

Although Carmen has been very honest in her videos, expressing that she is fed up with this isolation, she has also been very responsible in asking her followers to stay home, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, she enjoys these moments in the company of her husband. Sebastián Caicedo, and with their pets Freud and Mambo.

