Next Saturday, December 30, the last deadline given by Carmen Cervera to maintain its collection of 429 works deposited free of charge in the Thyssen since 2002 for 12 years, and both parties have decided to give themselves three more months to finish the negotiation. . It was the umpteenth postponement achieved on June 18 at a secret meeting held in the museum itself in which the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, the Minister of Culture, José Guirao, and the owner of the works, Carmen Thyssen.

The date change is due to the need for more time to study the subject by the Ministry of Culture and the legal representatives of Carmen Cervera, MA Abogados, the office of Ángel Acebes and José María Michavilla. In a telephone conversation, Carmen Thyssen assured that on the table there is no request for 9 million euros per year for rent, according to what had been published in some media. Culture sources ratified the Baroness’s version.

The Carmen Cervera collection comes for the most part from the inheritance she obtained from the widow of Baron Thyssen. They are works that have nothing to do with the one that was acquired by the Spanish State from Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza in 1993, in an operation for which 350 million dollars were paid in exchange for 775 masterpieces dating from the 13th and 14th centuries. until the last decades of the XX.

The pieces owned by the Baroness deposited in the Thyssen and exhibited in the Villahermosa Palace since 2004 have masterpieces by Canaletto, Fragonard, Courbet, Boudin, Monet, Sisley, Renoir, Degas, Rodin, Matisse, Picasso or Kirchner. and the jewel in the crown, the famous Mata Mua (1892) by Paul Gauguin. Originally, that legacy amounted to 655 works, an amount that has been decreasing as Carmen Thyssen opened new museums with her name and moved Spanish paintings there. It has museums in Malaga, San Feliú de Guixols and Andorra.

Since 2002, the year the deposit was formalized, Carmen Cervera managed to expand the building, the Villahermosa Palace, to display her paintings in optimal conditions. The maintenance, study and conservation have been carried out by the State and has meant a permanent revaluation of the complex without any long-term compensation being required from it. Always with the authorization of the museum’s Board of Trustees, of which she is vice-president for life and has four permanent representatives, the baroness has been able to lend, change and move pieces according to her needs. Thanks to the deposit agreement authorizing her to sell up to 10% of her collection, Carmen Cervera discarded one of the jewels in her collection in 2012 under the pretext of illiquidity: The lock, by John Constable, was auctioned at the London headquarters of Christie’s for 27.89 million euros with the displeasure on the part of the patronage. Then he spoke of the possibility of also getting rid of Race Horses in a Landscape (1894), pastel on paper by Edgar Degas, The Charing Cross Bridge in London, by Monet, and even the emblematic Mata Mua (1892) by Paul Gauguin. He did not sell them.

The negotiation that Carmen Thyssen has maintained with those responsible for Culture throughout these years has passed through Mariano Rajoy, Pilar del Castillo, Carmen Calvo, César Antonio Molina, Ángeles González-Sinde, José Ignacio Wert, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo and José Guirao. He has always said that he got on very well with Rajoy and Carmen Calvo, the current vice-president of the government and the only one who came to make an offer to buy the collection that was rejected by the baroness.