Carmen Salinas He has become an institution in the Mexican show business, not only for his adventurous work but also for the different scandals that your comments have caused and is that the actress sometimes has no filter when saying things.

Now Carmen shared some personal care tips through his Instagram account. Recently we had already told you about their makeup tips for mature women, but now it’s time to go deeper into what he said about hair care, which must be attended to very well.

So if what you are looking for is to keep hair as healthy as that of Salinas what you have to know is that she totally rejects the use of tweezers and dryers, because it ensures that the combination of heat with spray is not healthy, so she chooses to use hair rolls.

On the other hand, he also mentioned using a special shampoo according to the needs of each hair, and highlighted the importance of natural hairstyles. And is that a very important part of caring, according to Carmelita, is to become natural Chinese with either a pen or a similar instrument

The actress assures that this prevents hair loss also says that the dryer is one of the things that mistreats the hair the most. But this advice is not new, through your YouTube channel I had already touched on a similar topic when declaring during a beauty session that recommends natural hairstyles, because in addition to requiring more attention they look much better, she prefers the collected or the tousled curls.

One of his tricks that he also shares on his social networks is brush your hair very well to give it shape and volume. This is how Carmen Salinas stays radiant, just like he looked at 17.

.