Carmen Salinas remembers how her baby lost her life in her hands

The actress and current deputy of the PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party) Carmen Salinas commented that in her youth she went through many tragic situations, among them the most painful were the losses of pregnancies that she had against her will, due to this, she is totally in favor of life.

Salinas lost a total of five babies when she was more than three months pregnant, she says she cried a lot knowing that they were coming without power retain themSo he had the misfortune to lose.

One of the cases that Carmen Salinas commented about on Telemundo was that her baby premature she had it in her house, she cut the umbilical cord herself, what she did not know was that she had to get the phlegm out of her and that she had to put it in an incubator, she asked to bring him a bottle of hot water to revive it, but unfortunately she saw how he lost his life in his hands.

When her husband arrived in those years he saw her carrying her son and f @ llec! Do, she took it from her hands to proceed to watch him and the next day they buried him in Mexico City in the Dolores pantheon, she commented that she reached to baptize him with the name of Jesus.

My seven-month-old baby died, here I had him in my hands alive, in my house. I cut the umbilical cord and said “bring me hot water bottles”, but what I did not know was that I had to get the phlegm out and I saw him, my baby, he told Telemundo.

This story is the one that Carmen Salinas’s politics continues to remember the most and the one that causes her the most pain due to the situation that happened so hard, experiences that no one wants to live.

With information from Joel Cañedo.

