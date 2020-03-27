Carmen Salinas reacts after China apologizes for her statements

1/2

Carmen Salinas apologized to the Embassy China in Mexico for their comments on the pandemic.

I hereby allow myself to offer my sincerest apologies for the damage and discomfort that my comments may have caused.

I understand that in these moments in which the world faces such a great threat, words that certainly offend and point without reason help, “says part of the statement that Salinas released on Twitter.

After that too deputy will declare that the coronavirus “is what is happening to chinese for walking around eating the puppies and the kittens “, the diplomatic representation demanded to retract.

The origin of the new coronavirus has not been identified so far. Ms. Carmen Salinas’ extreme speech reveals a lack of basic knowledge and ignorance, “claimed the Chinese Embassy.

It was through the cameras that the sun rises, the means by which the actress She was questioned in past days about the pandemic that was causing several human losses.

After expressing their opinion, the comments of the actress quickly went viral through social networks.

The virus has already claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in different countries, it is a punishment for the Chinese people for eating animals that have traditionally been companions in the home, “he said.

Despite the fact that the histrionic at the time pointed out that her comments were not in order to mock the situation.

How am I going to make fun? It is such a horrible disease, it is what is happening to the little ones because they are eating the puppies and the kittens. Hey, don’t play, that’s why it gave them that disease, “the actress told the Mexican television program” Sale el sol. “

The first actress who is characterized for saying openly what he thinks was very marked on this occasion and received some criticism on social networks, in addition to the indignation from the embassy of China in Mexico.

