Carmen Salinas gives controversial advice on intimate area care | Instagram

Carmelita Salinas she does it again, recently the actress does not let a time go by when she again gives something to talk about and this time she revealed controversial tips women for the care of their intimate area.

The histrionic used his social networks to share some advice to women about personal hygiene.

The first actress made controversial tips in which the asepsis of the intimate areas stood out.

It may interest you Cepillín explodes and responds to Carmen Salinas after calling him ungrateful

Through her controversial message, the comedian made some product recommendations that can help to always have a greater cleanliness in the noble parts.

There’s an intimate shampoo and spray so you don’t have to smell like pee, “he said.

Also, the actress who has dabbled in various genres of the small screen, plays, etc. sent an energetic call to his fans asking them to “bathe although they are in quarantine so as not to give off bad smells. ”

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

As well, we know Doña Carmelite He always speaks his mind openly and is often the target of all kinds of comments.

One of the most recent was the message he sent a few weeks ago in which he hinted that the culprits of this virus were the “Chinese” “because of the type of food they were taking, he pointed out that it was not good for them to eat the pet animals ”

It is such a horrible disease, how am I going to make fun of it? This is what is happening to the Chinese because they are eating the puppies and the kittens. Hey, don’t play, that’s why it gave them this disease, “said the actress.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The 80-year-old native of Torreón, Coahuila reiterated that the “pandemic“it does not come from any divine or heavenly punishment but as part of a retaliation against life against the bad practices of the inhabitants of the country Asian.

God, our lord, did not punish them: life punished them for being greedy, swallowing that, ”he added with his peculiar style that leaves in doubt whether he would have said it in jest or totally seriously.

You can also read Carmen Salinas comment by contingency makes her again the target of attacks

Such comments reached the embassy of China In Mexico, those who asked the actress to apologize for what she was forced to direct an amended letter said in her statements.

.