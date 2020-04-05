Carmen Salinas contingency comment makes her again the target of attacks | Instagram

Several users on networks did not like a comment that the actress Carmelita Salinas recently performed.

Apparently, after leaving behind the comments that the actress realize that they would cause discontent in the embassy of ChinaNow the actress is again the target of strong criticism.

And it is that despite the current delicate situation that exists, the histrionic He refuses to spend his days lamenting the crisis, so he decided to joke a little about it because “a little humor nothing is wrong, “he pointed out in these difficult times.

It may interest you Carmen Salinas reacts after China demanded apologies for his statements

So in recent days the producer and singer shared through her account Instagram an image with the text:

The World Health Organization recommends that those over 60 years of age, to avoid risks, begin to remove their age “.

The above, referring to the fact that people of that age are at greater risk of coronavirus.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

But apparently, far from his image being taken in a good mood, several critics the actress began to rain.

.Ridiculous “,” You are taking oxygen from us “,” what kind of person are you “,” does not contribute anything positive, not even because of your age “, it was read among some of the comments it received.

But this was not the only one, since they also read even stronger ones in which they apparently misinterpreted his message.

Well, do us the honor, grandmother. We are overcrowded, take heart. He has already done what he wanted in his life, and what else is left for him? Really think about it and see for the earth and humanity.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Apparently, the image shared by the actress it was interpreted by some as if the elderly were invited to kill themselves and not the age to get rid of the virus.

However, the actress and producer He also has many followers who showed him all their support for and they celebrated his joke.

You can also read Carmen Salinas, China demands to apologize after blaming them for coronavirus

Later, Salinas continued as active in its networks as usual without paying attention to the strong comments of the haters.

.