Carmen Salinas, China demands apology after blaming them for coronavirus | Instagram

After the actress Carmen Salinas seeks to rejuvenate her intimate part, she declared that the coronavirus “is what is happening to the Chinese because they are eating the dogs and the kittens,” the Embassy China in Mexico he demanded that he apologize.

Through a statement, the Asian Nation expressed its outrage at the sayings of the mexican, whom they pointed out of not having basic knowledge and denoting ignorance.

The origin of the new coronavirus has not been identified so far. Ms. Carmen Salinas’ extreme speech reveals a lack of basic knowledge and ignorance, “claimed the Chinese Embassy.

After this news was released, the name of the actress became trending topic, earning hundreds of reviews.

Being a public personality, the unsubstantiated words of Mrs. Carmen Salinas confuse the public and slander China. We request that you amend your error and offer a public apology, they claimed.

Until 22:00 hours of this Tuesday, the actress He had not commented on it.

Previously, the Peruvian driver Laura Bozzo showed his support for the also PRI deputy Carmen Salinas, and accused the Chinese government of concealing what was happening, in addition to calling them genocidal.

Carmen assured that the #Coronavirus in China it was for eating cats and dogs.

As we well know, the first Mexican actress has always been characterized by saying what she thinks and, as in most cases, she did not reserve the opportunity to say what she thought about the new pandemic.

The virus has already claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in different countries, it is a punishment for the Chinese people for eating animals that have traditionally been companions in the home, “he said.

However, after referring to the eating habits of the Asian country, the actress also reiterated

How am I going to make fun? It is such a horrible disease, it is what is happening to the little ones because they are eating the puppies and the kittens. Hey, don’t play, that’s why it gave them that disease, “the actress told the Mexican television program” Sale el sol. “

