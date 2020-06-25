Carmen Salinas calls those who do not believe in the virus P3nd3jos, it would be indirect for the actress | Instagram

The actress Carmen Salinas could not keep silent anymore and exploded against all those who still do not believe that the coronavirus exists, called them « p3nd3jos« and they assure it would be a strong hint also for actress Paty Navidad and other figures in the media.

Once again Carmelita Salinas breaks the silence and manifests without caring about reactions that your recent comments can unleash.

The first actress exploded against all those who still do not believe in him virus, since at this point several people do not believe that it really exists and this same version is also shared by some members of the show.

The famous one called « p3nd3josTo those who do not believe in pandemic. And he also issued a strong warning.

There are every stupid and stupid that still ensure that the p! Nch3 coronavirus does not exist, that it is a government thing. No m @ men, surely the government is going to send it to the whole world, it is a « Virus » that by unbelievers is going to get into the n @ lg @ s, ”wrote Carmelita Salinas.

There is every asshole and asshole that still assure that the fucking coronavirus does not exist, that it is a government thing … do not suck, the government is going to send it to the whole world, it is a virus that by unbelievers they will get into the buttocks. CS – Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo)

June 24, 2020

After these comments, several users in Twitter They did not avoid associating their words with those that several colleagues in the media have recently released, saying that for them « everything is part of an invention to control humanity. »

Figures in the middle like « Kiko » (Carlos Villagran) , Paty Navidad or Alejandro Tomassi have ensured that the coronavirus it does not exist and that everything is an « invention of the governments ».

Contrary to some occasions, Carmelite He received applause on social networks after his direct comment through his account Twitter. The actress, who had no hesitation in saying what she thinks, generated almost 13 thousand likes and multiple comments that supported her way of thinking.

That my Carmelite, that you are worth v…, is your Twitter ”; « This is how you talk to p3nd3jos »; « Applause, Carmelita »; « It is that there are very p3nd3ja people »; « The truth is that they are fine p3nd3jos »; « Exactly, many women and others with their id! Ot3ces, » read some of the comments in response to the actress’s tweet.

That’s all Doña Carmelita . Things are said as they are! Strongly agree with you. A big hug . – Lupith @ GA (@ LupithGA1)

June 25, 2020

However, he also received some comments against, although this did not make the actress and comedian He will retract his posture, since he claims he has seen the misfortune of some colleagues.

Thank you but I am worth what these assholes think when I have seen very dear friends and colleagues die from this bloody microbe virus that already has us even the mother in this confinement. A lovely hug. CS ”, he wrote in another tweet.