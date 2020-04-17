Carmen Salinas accuses Cepillín of being ungrateful | Instagram

The actress Carmen Salinas He gave an unexpected confession in which the reputation of the clown Cepillín was questioned after he was pointed out as “ungrateful and advantageous”.

The controversial actress Carmen Salinas revealed very upset through his Yotube channel that the famous Cepillín, a child comedian owed him what he was but that he was an “ungrateful”

As the actress further explained, the actor Ricardo Gonzalez it made her look bad on several occasions.

According Salinas in the comedian’s beginnings, she brought him from the circus where he worked in Monterrey since he came with the group of a cousin, who was known to the actress.

According to the version of Carmelite, she lent the group a house and Brush He hosted him at his home “not three days, several days,” says the histrionic.

He even remembers that the comedian slept in a room with his son Pedrito (qepd) and she took photos of him to distribute among his acquaintances and help him get ahead.

Later he took him to a producer of Televisa, Luis de Llano and give him his first chance on the small screen.

After the impressive success that came to the comedian, the actress He details that little by little they were moving away and points out, their behavior was no longer the same.

Subsequently, he reports that both met with a producer to whom their own Salinas He told him how he would have known BrushHowever, the comedian covered the actress’s mouth so that she would not say anything, so Carmen issued a warning to her, she said.

I was going to talk about this and brush my mouth Brushes and I said never do that to me again in life because you were going to cover my mouth for talking that I met you and that I supported you and that I helped you that you don’t come back Ricardito, Salinas told Cepillín.

Carmen Salinas He comments that in the artistic medium, celebrities must be very careful with their attitudes, humility, honesty, and focus on the talent that formed them initially in their respective careers.

.