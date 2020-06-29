‘Debts’ is one of the next projects that Antena 3 has to make up its series catalog. Fiction is nearing completion of its pre-production phase for start this summer the recordings in Madrid. Therefore, little by little, the names that join this hooligan comedy produced by Good Mood are becoming known.

Carmen Ruiz, signing of ‘Debts’

The last signing to meet has been that of Carmen Ruiz. The actress will be in charge of giving life to Lucía, the middle daughter of Pepa Carranza, the character played by Carmen Maura. Like his mother and brother Raúl, who is saved by Salva Reina, Lucía is very close to her family and to the academy of which she owns.

Lucia is a yoga teacher within the Academy of Arts and Music. It is very connected with esotericismWhich is why he is constantly casting cards with the intention of foreshadowing what’s to come in the future. But also, Lucia is very close to her mother, being a fundamental pillar of Pepa to ensure that Doña Consuelo de la Vega does not keep the academy.

This is ‘Debt’

Almost all of the cast remains to be known, as well as Pepa Carranza’s third son. But with what little we know, ‘Debts’ will bet on showing the rivalry of two family clans. After being abandoned by her husband, Pepa will have to raise 400 thousand euros if you want to continue owning the academy for which you have fought so hard and, most importantly, Doña Consuelo’s envy does not prevail and it is she who will keep it.