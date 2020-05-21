Carmen Reinhart, an American of Cuban origin and an expert in financial and debt crises, was appointed by the World Bank as its new chief economist

The World Bank (WB) appointed this Wednesday to Carmen Reinhart, a Cuban-American and expert in financial and debt crises, as its new chief economist at a time when the institution must help member countries navigate the acute recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

. @ carmenmreinhart is the new vice president and first economist of the @BancoMundial Group. Carmen brings her experience in international capital flows, finance and macroeconomics and skills in financial crises. His term is effective from June 15. Welcome! – World Bank (@BancoMundial) May 20, 2020

“I am very pleased to welcome Carmen to the World Bank Group as we push our efforts to restore growth and face the urgent debt and recession crises facing our countries, ”said David Malpass, president of the institution.

“Carmen He has dedicated his career to understanding and overcoming financial crises in both advanced and developing economies with the aim of achieving growth and higher standards of living, “added Malpass.

The post of chief economist at the BM It has previously been occupied by important academics, including several Nobel laureates such as Joseph Stiglitz (2001) or Paul Romer (2018).

Reinhart He will assume his position on June 15, in which he will replace the Greek-American economist Pinelopi “Penny” Goldberg, who returned this year to his position at Yale University.

The new chief economist, born in Cuba in 1955 and who came to United States with her parents at just 10 years old, she is one of the most prestigious economists in managing international financial and debt crises.

Since 2012, she is a professor of the International Financial System at Harvard University, and previously had been director of the Center for International Economics at the University of Maryland.

He has also held various positions in the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and at the New York Federal Reserve.

Reinhart earned his doctorate from Columbia University in New York.

With information from EFE