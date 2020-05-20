Cuban-American Carmen Reinhart named chief economist of the World Bank. Cuban-American economist Carmen Reinhart, a professor at Harvard University, has been named Wednesday as chief economist at the World Bank.

Miami World / El Nuevo Herald

His experience in the study of financial crises will be essential in a global scenario in which the economy faces its greatest challenge since the Great Depression.

The appointment will take effect on June 15, announced David Malpass, president of the World Bank.

“I welcome Carmen to the World Bank at a time when we are raising our efforts to restore growth and deal with the recession and debt crises facing many of our client countries,” said Malpass.

Reinhart, 64, ranks second in the ranking of economists worldwide and is a leader among women in that field. She is an expert in the economies of Asia and Latin America, aware of international financial capital flows and macroeconomics. She was deputy director of the International Monetary Fund and is a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It also advises the World Bank on debt transparency and is a member of a group of external advisers to the International Monetary Fund, which offers advice on change policies, including the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the multiple awards he has received is the Adam Smith of the National Association of Economists and the Bernhard Harms Prize, awarded by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, in Germany.

In December 2018 he received the Rey Juan Carlos Prize for Economics at the headquarters of the Bank of Spain. She thus became the first woman to receive this distinction.

She is the author of This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Need (2009), considered a seminal book on the history of crises and also a best seller translated into 20 languages.

This book, written in collaboration with Kenneth S. Rogoff, calls for early detection and action on suspicion of financial bubbles. It is also a reflection on human nature and its tendency to repeat mistakes, especially in the economic field.

“This time is different … it is an ironic title, because what ties those 800 years of crisis is that it has always been the same. That extreme confidence in believing that “that happens to other people” is what opens the door to crises, “Reinhart told the Nuevo Herald in an interview on the occasion of the King Juan Carlos Prize for Economics.

Born in Havana as María del Carmen Castellanos, Reinhart came to the United States when she was 10 years old, on January 6, 1966.

“Our life in the United States began with many of the hopes and difficulties that were common to other Cuban immigrants in that era. While I doubt very much that I thought so at the time, an enduring lesson that emerged from that displacement was that education is one of the few things that you can really consider yours and take with you, ”Reinhart said in the award acceptance speech. King Juan Carlos of Economy.

To explain his bicultural nature and bilingualism, he joked that he had written the speech first in English, then translated it into Spanish, and was then pronouncing it in Cuban.

Upon arrival in the United States, the family settled in California, and then came to Miami, where he graduated from Miami Springs High School and then Florida International University.

She did her doctorate at Columbia University, in New York, and there she met her husband, Vincent, whose surname she carries.

The Boston-based economist teaches at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, where she holds the Minos A. Zombanakis Chair in International Finance.

In the 1980s he was a senior economist at Bear Stearns investment bank.

It has been ranked first among the world’s top economists in the past decade according to Research Papers in Economics (RePec).