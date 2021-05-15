Carmen Puente, daughter of a famous Spanish politician, conquers the coaches

The blind auditions of La Voz Kids lived their second round last Friday, in which they participated Carmen Puente, a 13-year-old from Valladolid who dazzled the coaches singing Love is a losing game, a song by Amy Winehouse.

Puente has also surprised viewers by revealing who his father is, the mayor of Valladolid, Oscar Puente. “My father is a politician, he was mayor for 3 years, now he has won again and has another three years as mayor,” the young woman explained to the camera before acting.

Finally, Carmen Puente’s version of Love is a losing game got make the four coaches fall in love, although Melendi could not turn because Vanesa Martín blocked him.

After the commotion generated by her performance, the young woman from Valladolid chose David Bisbal’s team.

Carmen Puente’s family, including her father, they attended the program so as not to miss the audition from the backstage, accompanied by the presenter Eva González.

“When we really saw that he had options to go a little further, it was at the house of some friends. He put a karaoke video on TV and we were stunned“, Óscar Puente has confessed.

The socialist mayor has not been able to hide his pride in seeing his daughter’s dream come true, and has shared a video of the moment of his performance on the program. “My girl…”, has written the excited father next to an emoticon of a face with two hearts.