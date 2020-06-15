‘Debts’, the new series of Atresmedia directed to the prime time of Antena 3, already has a protagonist. Carmen Maura signs for the fiction created and developed by Daniel Écija to give life to Pepa Carranza, one of the two main female characters. Filming will begin this summer in Madrid under strict sanitary security measures.

‘Debts’, initially known as ‘Debts and disappointments’, is a comedy « badass and provocative » whose starting point is the confrontation between two families and women. On the one hand there is Pepa Carranza, a neighborhood woman who needs a large sum of money to save the family business; and by another Doña Consuelo de la Vega, a rich, crippled and hateful girl who wants to end the first one.

Carmen Maura, protagonist of ‘Debts’

Pepa could have been an Almodóvar girl if she had not come across a Venezuelan singer with whom she had three children. After his death, he discovers that he had been cheating on him with a porn actress. A widow and heartbroken, she will have to learn to run an academy in the red while standing up to Consuelo, a new enemy who is ready to war with her crossbow and her cat Chiquetete.

Empower better late than never

The producer Good Mood is currently in casting process to find the actors who bring the rest of the characters to life, among which are a delinquent nephew, a councilor with the pretense of mayor of Madrid, a neighborhood Jesus Gil and a former Russian agent. Carmen Maura will be a woman who, at an advanced age, will discover what life is without being in the shadow of a man who overshadowed and betrayed her.

‘Debts’ will be made up of 50-minute episodes. Montse García and Daniel Écija are the executive producers with Lucía Alonso-Allende and Oriol Ferrer as executive co-producers. The script team is made up of Daniel Écija, Jesús Mesas Silva (Script Coordinator), Sara Cano, Jorge Valdano Sáenz and Javier Andrés Roig.