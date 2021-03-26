Carmen Madrid’s father died after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Mezcalent The father of the actress Carmen Madrid died after being vaccinated against COVID-19

The actress Carmen Madrid is in mourning. The star of projects such as “La Guzmán” and “Señora Acero” announced this Sunday on his social networks the sad death of his father, after having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mexican, who is also a renowned scriptwriter, assured on her Facebook account that she is going through a very difficult time, after the ordeal that the last days of Mr. Guillermo Flores Montiel became, after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As reported by People in Spanish, the actress assured that her father was a man in good health, and just hours after being immunized, he began to get worse.

“My father was vaccinated on February 26 with Sputnik. He was healthy. Five hours later he had a fever, diarrhea, weakness. Suddenly, he lost sight of the best thing he had, I mean, his eye. We hoped and believed it would happen. What is it that they do not say they do know? “, Commented the actress, according to the aforementioned publication.

“When the 911 paramedics – incredible human beings – had already convinced him to take him to the bug’s hospital, he told me: don’t leave me alone, mijita. Be with me in what I am relieved, or in what I break. We decided to stay here. It is a blessing for me to accompany him ”, added the actress.

People en español highlighted that the death of Carmen Madrid’s father occurred last Sunday due to “complications derived from the coronavirus”, for which he had to be intubated.

Later Carmen Madrid used her Facebook to share some photos of her father, and there she recounted with pain, how her father died after being vaccinated.

“Well, Dad didn’t have a face, but he did have many friends, a lot of family who will surely remember him with love. Here I put some nice photos. He was vaccinated, he got sick, he left us. Today I read a figure. But my father is not a figure, although his last days were confiscated by a protocol ”, commented the star of the screen.

“Thanks to all the friends who supported us in this situation. In truth his help was invaluable. A hug to all of us who were orphaned by the presence of Dad ”.

And although the health authorities insist that the COVID-19 vaccine does not pose risks to health and much less to life, unless those who receive it have strong allergies to the components of the measure, there have been several cases of deaths that relatives associate with immunization.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Utah state medical authorities were investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman, whose family insists she was a fully healthy woman with no pre-existing illness. The mother became aggravated after receiving the second dose of Moderna’s vaccine and finally, after being taken from the emergency room to the hospital, she died.

FOX New and Kris 6 News reported the death, and stated that relatives of the woman, Kassidi Kurill, believed her death was related to the vaccine.

A total of 4 deaths of people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported in the state of Utah.

