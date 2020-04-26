Carmen Lomana publishes an angry tweet during Pedro Sánchez’s speech and many respond the same

7 hours ago

Carmen Lomana

Carmen Lomana has disconnected from Pedro Sánchez’s speech this Saturday 18 minutes after starting. The television has also done it, angry and publishing a critical tweet with the Prime Minister, whom he has accused of being a “narcist”.

“I can’t stand people who talk for talking and don’t say anything interesting or that can give us a joy or a break. Pedro Sánchez is so narcissistic that he appears on TV, what for? So that we have the immense pleasure of seeing his face? Well, it will be NO. I disconnect ”, Lomana has written.

Carmen Lomana

I can’t stand the people who talk for the sake of speaking and don’t say anything interesting or that can give us a joy or a break. Pedro Sanchez is so narcissistic that he goes out on TV for what? So that we have the immense pleasure of seeing his face? Well, it will be NO. Disconnect – Carmen Lomana (@Carmen_Lomana) April 25, 2020

Many users, however, have replied to Lomana reminding him that the Prime Minister has made several announcements.

In fact, Pedro Sánchez has announced that the Government will allow individual outings to play sports or take walks from Saturday “if the evolution is good.”

And even more: he anticipated that he would present the de-escalation plan on Tuesday. This plan will establish the parameters to measure the health response capacities of each autonomous community and which will allow deciding which ones go into a de-escalation phase and which do not.

Lomana’s tweet has generated reactions like these:

Well on day 2 you can go running. I can’t stand people who don’t listen, even if the person across the street is saying bullshit about dishes and dresses. You can always learn something – Olga Gil (@olgagilro) April 25, 2020

Next week you do not go out, by list! He just said that the older ones will be able to go out – David (@AunionDavid) April 25, 2020

He went out to say that on May 2 you can start dating HE SEEMS ABSURD, NIMIO TO SPEAK FOR SPEAKING – Jorge Valle (@javpsico) April 25, 2020

At least he comes out and is to report, not like Rajoy who did not appear in national emergencies, he sent Soraya … – 🔻 Nestor®️  🔻 # YoMeQuedoEnCasa 🏠 (@ mathyu19) April 25, 2020

And to give us a little walk. – Isabó (@ isabfer67) April 25, 2020

What for what? He announced that if everything goes well we can go out for sports and walks on May 2 and a de-escalation through territories. Is that saying nothing? – Juande WASH YOUR HANDS 👏🏻💧 (@juandesoler) April 25, 2020

Sánchez announces that walks and sports will be allowed in a week if there is no regrowth – Ham Cutter 🔪 (@CortadorJamonCC) April 25, 2020

What metepatas you are daughter. Just when he goes out to explain how the lack of confinement will be from May 2. – carmen k (@ carmenk18) April 25, 2020

