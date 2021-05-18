Carmen Lomana prepares for summer with a rejuvenating haircut

Carmen Lomana’s hair is already characteristic of her personality and for the last few years has suffered few variations, although her hair always looks nourished and bright.

The socialite keeps her healthy hair thanks to two routines, the first is the regularity with which you visit your Barber Shop trustworthy and the second is the protection and hydration that Lomana applies is his mane conscientiously with different products.

The last visit of the television collaborator to the hairdresser has had a different result to what his fans are used to. Those who have been able to see a look change through his official Instagram account.

Although she has continued to keep her hair off her shoulders, Carmen has wanted to go a little further and do a little deeper cut, which thanks to the long layers gives a feeling of long hair.

Even so, what has attracted the most attention is the new hairstyle for which you have chosen, some waves that give it one more touch youth to the socialite, who in the video appears delighted with this new style much more summer.