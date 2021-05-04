Carmen Lomana openly says who she voted for

Carmen Lomana. (Photo: Getty Images)

Celebrity Carmen Lomana has openly confessed to the more than 200,000 followers she has on Twitter which political party she has voted for in the elections to the Community of Madrid.

“Today I leave home with the enormous illusion of voting for Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Madrid grateful to her and her defense of our community. Knowing how to balance health without destroying the economy ”, he assured.

This is not the first time that Lomana has supported the Popular Party candidate. A few days after he announced the new appointment with the polls, he already demonstrated his satisfaction with Ayuso’s management.

To a photo of the president with her dog on Instagram, Lomana reacted with the following message: “We love you !! Always with you to death! ”. A support that had the immediate response of the president of Madrid, who has corresponded with the emoticon of a kiss.

