June 27, 2020

Carmen Electra was one of the divas of the nineties who managed to capture media attention thanks to her participation as one of the most stunning lifeguards in the series Baywatch.

The celebrity, now 48 years old, had a new presence in the media recently due to his role in the miniseries of Netflix « Last DanceDedicated to basketball superstar Michael Jordan.

In the production of Netflix the relationship of Carmen Electra with the teammate of Michael Jordan, the always controversial Dennis Rodman.

Despite the years, time has not made a dent in the beauty of Carmen Electra, who frequently delights his followers’ pupils on Instagram showing its attributes.

In one of his most recent posts Carmen Electra decided to be daring and show enough of himself, forcing to the limit what is allowed in a social network that prohibits risque content. His followers thanked him with numerous likes and comments.