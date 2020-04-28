Perhaps like no other player in NBA history, Dennis Rodman was a perfect blend of athletic ability, game knowledge and controversial generator. After overcoming a hard childhood, with an absent father, he got to sleep two years on the street. But sport saved him. He transformed into an off-road basketball player. And once he landed in the league, he joined a team that he helped make a winner.

Key piece in both Detroit Pistons titles, in the early 90’s, when he was traded to San Antonio, he turned upside down and became a controversial character who violated established NBA laws: He dyed his hair, started tattooing and exposed an eccentric image. At the same time, he was still the best rebounder in the league. But Everything changed when he joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Chicago Bulls in the run-up to the 95-96 season..

As the documentary The Last Dance shows, that last victorious season for the most famous team in the world at that time had everything. AND one of the main characters in the series is Rodman himself, who took advantage of a special permission given by coach Phil Jackson and MJ to go two days to Las Vegas. Finally, it was 88 hours that the remembered number 91 of the Bulls, who was accompanied by his partner, the popular Carmen Electra, during your vacation in the middle of the regular season.

The then famous actress who knew how to be part of the Baywatch series and who was also a model of Playboy magazine he lived a short but frantic romance with Rodman. They were married in Las Vegas, participated in dozens of events during the time they were together and even had sex at the Chicago training center.

“One day when the Bulls had a day off from practice, Dennis said he had a surprise for me.”Electra related in an interview with the Los Angeles Time newspaper.

“He blindfolded me and we got on his motorcycle. When he finally removed the bandage, we were standing at the Bulls practice facility, in the central court. It was crazy, we were like two kids in a candy store, eating ice cream from the fridge and having sex in pretty much the whole damn place: in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court, ”said one of the most famous women in the United States in the late 1990s.

The love between Electra and Rodman was born in a Los Angeles nightclub. Their relationship was short, they lasted less than a year married, but the actress lived a passionate romance that she still remembers today. “I do not regret at all”Carmen said when asked about her days with Dennis.

“I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He always said: ‘No one understands me. No one catches me. ’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side, and the fun, wacky guy who loved going out and drinking and wearing feather boas. But on the court, he was a savage, “he added.

Carmen Electra was one of the personalities who took her place in the documentary series The Last Dance to speak about Rodman’s short vacation in Las Vegas. “Dennis had these rituals to celebrate, and celebrated in a big way. We were having drinks. Wherever we went, people followed us. We got to the strip club, then to the clubs after hours. We had lots of fun”.

For reasons of time and for being a sports documentary oriented to the figure of Michael Jordan and then that of the rest of the team, there is a particular story that will not appear in the 10-episode series. It was the day that Carmen Electra and Rodman had their first date.

Jason Hehir, the director of the documentary, told on an ESPN program that they met when the former player took the model’s coat and told her that he would not return it until she went to dinner with him. Once they got together, Rodman was wrong to get on a highway against him. “I will never forget her story saying he climbs the exit ramp, she says ‘What are you doing?’ … and he is driving against traffic on the highway.”