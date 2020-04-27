The new chapters of The Last Dance they have Dennis Rodman in the center of the target. The life of the former Pistons and Bulls in the 1990s and his relationship with Michael Jordan and the rest of his teammates are remembered.

It is described, how could it be otherwise, his escape to Las Vegas with Carmen Electra and the trip to his hotel by Michael Jordan to look for him. Electra’s statements about what happened are not wasted:

“Someone knocked on the door, it was Michael Jordan, so I hid just behind the sofa.”

