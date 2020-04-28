Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra They starred in one of the most ardent and bizarre romances of the 90s in the world of sports. The eccentric basketball player from New Jersey reached his best level with the help of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls… and the young woman from Tara Leigh Patric – Electra’s real name – appeared. By then, the American actress and singer had already risen to fame after her appearance in the prestigious Playboy magazine when she crossed paths with the power forward.

Between 1998 and 1999 Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra They had a relationship, in fact they were married for nine months – they said yes, I want in Las Vegas -, which lasted their fervent desire. In that short period, they left for the gallery an infinity of anecdotes and stories that come to light with the last episodes broadcast of The Last Dance, the documentary miniseries about the last season of Michael Jordan in the Chicago bulls, which coincides with the last great year of Rodman on the parquet.

Dennis Rodman already came from a televised relationship with the singer Madonna, when it appeared Electra. The actress says that they met at a nightclub in the city of Los Angeles where the player tried to seduce her, she would take time to respond to Rodman’s calls but when she did, love flowed: «He was the bad boy of basketball. He dated Madonna… The next thing I know is that he was inviting me to take a flight to Chicago to watch him play. After that, it was fast. We fell in love with each other pretty quickly.

The relationship between the two was marked by controversy, alcohol and sex, but also by the speed with which Rodman introduced to Electra in their circle, in basketball and the locker room of the Chicago Bulls. Dennis gave me his shirt, he was always throwing it at the fans. I was taken to the locker room very quickly and suddenly I am there with the boys “, narrated Electra, who did not believe what she lived:”Michael Jordan is opening bottles, and they were pouring champagne down my throat, my hair and my clothes. I was honored to be allowed to enter there.

Sex at the United Center

Among the many stories that the relationship between Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra, along with the one they share with Michael Jordan in Las Vegas, is the one that the actress revealed in the LA Times about her sex life and the curious surprise that the then power forward of the Bulls.

“One day when the Bulls had a bad training day, Dennis said he had a surprise for me. He blindfolded me and we got on his motorcycle. When he finally removes the blindfold, we were standing at the Bulls training facility, in the central court ”, he says Electra on how it surprised him Rodman taking her to United Center: «It was crazy, like two children in a candy store. We were eating popsicles from the fridge and practically having sex all over the damn place: in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court«.