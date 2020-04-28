Two free, uncontrollable, chaotic, brilliant and disastrous souls. The loving idyll of Carmen Electra and Denis Rodman supposed the union of two eccentric and complex personalities who fed the couche paper of the time infinitely and that the documentary “The Last Dance” Lets resume with incredible episodes. In the fourth installment of the series, it was learned that the actress and model had accompanied Rodman in her craziest 48 hours in the middle of the 1997/98 season, eventually hiding behind the door of the room where Michael Jordan went to look for your partner. However, there is much more. In an interview for the LA Times, Carmen reveals interesting questions about her relationship with the mythical center.

04/27/2020 04:04

The 1997/98 Bulls pivot recounts an incredible episode in the middle of the season, after obtaining permission from his coach to do so.

Keep reading

-Rodman’s most sensitive side. “Seeing Denis on the court again made me cry,” said a woman whose marriage to Rodman lasted less than a year and who was arrested along with the player in 1999, when they had already divorced, over an altercation at a hotel. from Miami Beach. “Definitely, it was all very intense, but I do not regret it at all. He always said that nobody understood him, that nobody saw beyond his appearance and his actions. He is a very sensitive person. Beyond his partying version, he had moments very romantic, but on the court he was a savage. “recalls Carmen.

-His excesses with Denis. “When he had something to celebrate, he did it in a big way. We drank nonstop, we went to strip clubs together, a lot of people followed us. I didn’t know that day in Las Vegas Jordan was so upset. I remember meeting him at a bar in Los Angeles. A short time later he invited me to watch a Bulls game, it was an incredible experience. We fell in love right away. He always wanted me to go with him, everywhere. He cried a lot because he felt alone, lost. We took refuge in the another, but also in the drink, “he admits. “There were moments that he was uncontrollable, we tried to get him out of that darkness, but there was no way. He made things very difficult with his behavior.”

-Sex episode at the Bulls’ facility. “One day he told me he had a surprise for me. He blindfolded me and when he took off the blindfold we were in the center of the team’s training ground. We were like two little boys of joy, eating ice cream and talking. Suddenly, We started having sex. OMG! I think we did it everywhere. Gym, physical therapy room and, obviously, on the court. I don’t think he worked as hard in his life as he did that day, “she laughs.

-Copper to the season and feelings towards that season. “The sixth ring was crazy. I remember being taken to the locker room, I celebrated with the whole team, Michael was uncorking champagne, it was all joy. I was honored that I was allowed to be a part of it and I feel lucky to have been able to watch it play that team. There will never be anything like it, that time was unforgettable “, highlights one Carmen Electra who maintains a cordial deal with Denis Rodman. “We have the same agent, we have talked at some time, he is just as sweet and loving,” he said.

.