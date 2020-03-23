Carmen de Mairena: lessons of dignity from the lumpen | TV

How many lives did Carmen de Mairena (who was born as Miguel Brau Gou in Barcelona in 1933 and just died at 87 years old) interpret? At first it was a boy who grew up in an orchard in Gràcia, surrounded by rabbits, goats and chickens, and wanted to be a policeman or a priest. Later, a young man who started singing in Tarragona venues during the military breaks and alternated success in the Copacabana or the Ciro’s with frequent arrests for being gay. Dead Franco, the transformista arrived who imitated Sara Montiel and Marujita Díaz and ended up injecting himself with silicone, in the marginal and dangerous way that was done then, to become Carmen. He did it to conquer a man. He left her a year later, but Carmen stayed forever. With the rejection of the scenarios due to his new appearance, he had no choice but to prostitute himself. The lumpen had gained a star, but it would take a few years for television to discover it.

In the late 1990s, the Martian Chronicles came up with something as controversial as it was prophetic: turning characters into idols in the dark aftermath. Both simpar Pozí (Manuel Reyes, who died in 2012) and Carmen de Mairena became the epitome of the sad clown of late night. They started laughing out loud, but they were full of pain. Carmen, who went from starring in occasional videos to being a guest star on the set, danced, showed her operated breasts, lost her wig in a water park – with the image cruelly repeated in slow motion – and dropped more heels than a sailor, but everything it looked like part of a choreography designed to move confidently in disappointment. And it worked: Carmen became a star, chained bowling, left a string of famous phrases – none of them suitable for all audiences – and made a couple of porn movies. It was the happiest period of his life.

“When I am being happier and freer, it is now, when I grow up,” he explained in Yo soy Así (Sonia Herman Dolz 2000), a documentary about the last days of the Bohemia Winery in Barcelona, ​​curiously never released in Spain. It was one of the few occasions in which the public was able to see Carmen outside the freak registry and learn about her role as a survivor (not an activist, because in her youth transsexuality was not a word, much less a cause). “I am Miguel,” she often affirmed, far from such exotic concepts for her existence as gender or identity. “You dance, sing, eat, sleep, live, dress, but deep down there is only bitterness.” The public already knew Cristina Ortiz, La Veneno (who died in 2016), who had conquered Spain with her energy, sarcasm and tireless verbiage. Carmen was its reverse side bitter, defeated and silent. In fact, when La Veneno was released from prison in the mid-2000s, she began to look much more like Mairena.

An ordinary scene, as well as beautiful and significant, took place many years later, as early as the 2010s, when they brought the two together on the set of Save Me Deluxe. It was common for Carmen to show her breasts between the laughter of the public and the horror of the collaborators, who escaped her with a disgusted face. It was, almost, his personal stamp from the beginning in Martian Chronicles. But when he did it before La Veneno that night, it did not escape or grimace: he reached down to caress his chest and then kiss him. What was disgusting for some and exciting for others, was between these two women a kind of codified ritual: the public thought they were watching a porn scene, but it was an almost mystical ceremony.

La Veneno, today topical for the imminent premiere of her biographical series, ended up becoming an involuntary symbol of the trans cause in Spain, but curiously, the same did not happen with Carmen, who received more blows in much darker times. He came from the lumpen and returned to the lumpen. His last years, already far from the media, he spent in a nursing home. In 2016, all the objects and photographs that decorated her humble apartment in El Raval appeared thrown in the trash. Frames with photographs of Miguel de Mairena and Carmen de Mairena, the two characters with whom he went on stage in different decades, broken on the asphalt. The stamp crudely reflected her life journey and was greeted with bitterness by all who had followed her. But Carmen belonged to another lineage, one that was already used to bitterness and for which just staying alive was something to celebrate. That a transgressive and uncomfortable figure like her has lasted 87 years and died of natural causes is something that the rest of us should celebrate today.