Carmen Calvo leaves the Government and Nadia Calviño will be the first vice president

Carmen Calvo and Nadia Calviño, talking in the Congress of Deputies. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Saturday undertook a “broad” remodeling of the Executive, with which he seeks the “recovery” of Spain after the toughest period of the pandemic. And among the great changes, the departure of Carmen Calvo stands out: she leaves the Government and Nadia Calviño will now be the first vice president. Félix Bolaños, until now Secretary General of the Presidency of the Government, will be the one who will take over from the Cordovan in Presidency.

Calvo, the until now right hand of Pedro Sánchez, says goodbye after being the main heavyweight of his two governments and after having starred in clashes with United We Can, and especially, with his substitute in the Ministry of Equality, Irene Montero, to account of the trans law.

Calvo has staged from the Executive the gap that feminism lives and, although she was in charge of relations with the Courts, she has not managed to prevent the Government partners from freely taking legislative initiatives to Congress; conflicts that were ultimately resolved by the leaders of the coalition, Pablo Iglesias and Sánchez himself.

Shocks and conquests

His departure comes before the Government approves the draft of the Democratic Memory Law, which sought to advance beyond what is regulated by the Historical Memory Law of 2007 and dissolve the Franco Foundation, after achieving the exhumation of the remains of the dictator.

In addition, the Government’s LGTBI law has imposed the vision of United We Can, which includes gender self-determination, although in public Calvo denied that he had lost the battle and described Montero’s rule as “balanced and reasonable.”

Calvo has also seen how Equality has approved the draft of the law of ‘Only yes is yes’, after during her own term as minister she failed to reform the Penal Code to classify all sexual penetration without consent as rape.

And it is that it was the number two of Sánchez who starred in the main assignment of the Socialists to the purple: the Equality portfolio.

Abolitionist and absolutely against surrogacy, his last public proposal before the government crisis was precisely to reach an agreement between the coalition partners to advance the goal of achieving the abolition of prostitution.

In recent months, the President of the Government has turned to Calvo to chair the Interministerial Coordination Committee against the coronavirus and also the committee created last May to analyze the avalanche of irregular immigrants who arrived in Ceuta from Moroccan territory.

In March 2020, the month in which the pandemic broke out in Spain, she overcame the coronavirus, which forced her to be hospitalized for several days in a Madrid clinic and left her health very affected.

Carmen Calvo and Pedro Sánchez, during a government control session in 2018. (Photo: Juan Medina via .)

The relationship between Sánchez and Calvo dates back to the socialist primaries, as the former vice president was one of the first to opt for Sánchez. It is his number two since the leader of the Socialists managed to unseat former President Mariano Rajoy through a motion of censure.

Before, Sánchez had entrusted him to negotiate on behalf of the PSOE the application of article 155 in Catalonia.

A long management experience

Born in Cabra (Córdoba) in June 1957, she attended elections for the first time in the Andalusian elections in 1996, when she won an independent seat on the socialist list for Córdoba, as she did not join the PSOE until 2003.

From there she began to carve out a political career, first as Minister of Culture and Sports of the Andalusian Government chaired by Manuel Chaves (1996-2004) and then as Minister of Culture (2004-2007) with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

In 2007 she became second vice president of the Congress of Deputies and, after revalidating her seat in 2008, she chaired the Equality commission of the Lower House.

When Sánchez turned to her for his Executive, Calvo occupied her position as professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Córdoba, where she had returned in 2011, when she ruled out going on the list of Cordovan socialists if it was headed by Rosa Aguilar, then Minister of Environment, with which she disagreed since her time as mayor for IU de Córdoba.

After becoming a minister, she participated in the April 28 elections as number two on the PSOE list to Congress for Madrid, headed by Sánchez, and repeated in the November 10 elections, after the failed inauguration of the socialist leader.

Just two days ago, he expressed his loyalty to Sánchez before the news about the government crisis. “We are all at his disposal, but also those of us who have a membership card for our party are even more at his disposal, wherever he considers that we have to do the job,” he said yesterday.

She is a follower of rock, as she stated in 2006 in an interview with Efe, when in her office at the Ministry of Culture it was not difficult to find a recording of groups like Lujuria or Mago de Oz, of which she declared herself an admirer.

Details matter to him. He likes to answer calls and letters, as well as go to those commitments in which he thinks he can learn, which is why he has always had a dizzying schedule.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

