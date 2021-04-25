Carmen Borrego interrupts ‘Viva la vida’ to send a message to Rocío Flores

Next Wednesday, Telecinco will broadcast the eighth episode from the documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, in which Rocío Flores’s alleged attack on her mother, Rocío Carrasco, is told. The tragic event, which occurred in 2012, marked the rupture between mother and daughter. “I know much of this testimony. I have known him for many years. I don’t know him in such detail, but it hurts me for Rocío Carrasco and also for Rocío Flores, “he confessed this Sunday Carmen Borrego, collaborator of Viva la vida, after seeing the advance of the next episode.

Borrego, a close friend of Rocío Carrasco, wanted to make a point in the program to talk about Rocío Flores. “That girl is not fine. It was not okay at the moment. While beating the mother, she herself said not to hit him. That can only be done by a person who is not well “, has valued.

The collaborator has defended that He has “never” spoken against Rocío Flores. “I have never done it, nor am I going to do it,” he said.

However, the youngest daughter of María Teresa Campos has wanted send you a message, “not like Carmen Borrego, but as a mother that I am“.

Looking directly at the camera, Borrego addressed the young woman: “I would like Rocío Flores to become aware that the act of asking for forgiveness is not a shame, it’s a act of bravery. Many times she has been asked if she thinks she should forgive her mother and has said no. Asking for forgiveness does not have to be ashamed, “he said.

Last Wednesday, Rocío Carrasco tried to divert the focus on her daughter and asked for the media harassment she is having to stop. “Rocío is an executioner because she has been a victim before, and more vulnerable than me. I want to be clear, I want to ask that they do not attack her, she is not to blame, is someone else responsible, his father, “he said.