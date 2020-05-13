Terelu Campos, Carmen Borrego, assures that she has been more afraid with coronavirus than with cancer. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> Terelu Campos’ sister, Carmen Borrego, assures that she has been more afraid with coronavirus than with cancer.

A few days ago it was made public that journalist and television director Carmen Borrego has been infected with the coronavirus. Now, according to exclusively collects the magazine 'Lecturas', Carmen is experiencing a real ordeal due to her situation of isolation.

Carmen also suffers physical pain and assures the publication that "When it's all over, I'm going to need psychological help" like so many other patients affected by Covid-19 or who have lost loved ones due to this cause.

Borrego has two coronavirus positives and he feels more fragile than ever, he is afraid and he also feels helpless at an economic level since, in his current state, he cannot work and, as he rightly states: “It is something really hard”.

And he relates that the onset of the disease is the worst, the virus symptoms are noticeable: “the first days are terrible, they are the worst. You are afraid of being admitted to a hospital isolated from your whole family. ”

In addition, Carmen’s greatest fear was infecting someone she loved and, above all, her husband. He is not currently billing, neither is she and her daughter is unemployed. At a monetary and labor level, “it hasn’t caught me at a good time,” says Teresa Campos’ daughter.

To all these concerns now is added the one that he has for his mother's health: "My mother takes all the confinement in Terelu's house, but my sister sold the house and has to We were very distressed that my mother went home alone, the de-escalation began and I thought about going with her, but never before taking the test. I did it and it gave me positive. Imagine that the virus spread to my mother! That would never have forgiven me!"

Fortunately Carmen took the test and, having given a positive second, she has not infected anyone and, even if it costs her, she is still confined to her room. Despite the fear and pain, Borrego is out of danger and that is a relief for her and her family.

