The protagonist of The Lord of the Skies exposes her beauty with a seductive elegance

Carmen Aub she knows how to use the most tempting garments with elegance and leaves her curves in plain sight without revealing more of the account. However the transparent bodysuit she wore for the wedding of Isabella Castillo with Matías Novoa it did not entirely cover her nakedness, but she hid them perfectly between delicate roses on her chest.

The image that thus exposed her beauty corresponds to the publication of the memory with which she sends a message to several friends and colleagues that she says she misses in this quarantine due to the coronavirus.

“I am at home, but I really am at that moment … Where would you like to be right now # LosExtraño @fernandonoriega @karlacarrillogo “, wrote the actress next to the image.

View this post on Instagram

I am at home, but I really am at that moment…. Where would you like to be right now # LosExtraño @fernandonoriega @karlacarrillogo

A post shared by Carmen Aub (@carmenaub) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:07 pm PDT

On the other hand, it must be recognized that the beautiful actress has demonstrated on countless occasions how good she looks with makeup, but she has also exposed all her beauty by showing herself natural and unfiltered through social networks, thus demonstrating that honesty in her image is important to her at all times.

View this post on Instagram

Today I appreciate how lucky I am in these times but I think of all those people who are having a bad time, with the coronavirus, without being able to work, without having to eat, being alone … let’s use the time at home to reflect and thank what we have and that we always complain when perhaps it is a blessing to have and stop yearning for what we do not have (or do not have yet)… let us reflect that we are going to change tomorrow, I hope it does not return to normal, that it is better! Let’s be better! And that we can help all those people who are really having a hard time in this crisis … meditate so that you do not win the anxiety and maybe you will get an idea to help! #quedateencasa #noseasegoista #ayuda #luzparatodos

A post shared by Carmen Aub (@carmenaub) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:57 am PDT

Kylie Jenner’s friend forgets the bra and shows it all in a see-through jumpsuit

Kylie Jenner shares her new ‘pregnancy’ on Instagram

Ximena Duque shows her entire anatomy in a yellow bikini and even Bárbara Bermudo reacts

Emily Ratajkowski took off her clothes and was left alone with a red bodysuit

.