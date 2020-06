Much is being said in the NBA about the reluctance of many players to confine themselves in Orlando to end the season. One of those who has already expressed his doubts is Carmelo Anthony, consummate star of the league and media reference in the NBA. “My presence is in the air because we do not have all the details that we need to know. I cannot commit 100% until I know all the details and risks that we could take,” said the Portland Trail Blazers in words for SportsYahoo.