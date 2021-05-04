Carmelo Anthony surpasses Elvin Hayes as NBA’s 10th scorer

05/04/2021 at 05:26 CEST

Efe

The veteran power forward of Puerto Rican origin Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers, with a triple and personal play, made history this Monday by surpassing the legendary Elvin Hayes for 10th place on the list of the best scorers of all time in the NBA.

Just started the second quarter of the game that the Trail Blazers played tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, 11:09 minutes left in the second quarter, Anthony isolated himself on the right wing and advanced from outside the perimeter to score a basket and force the personal , which also assured.

The triple was the third of the first half, which gave him 12 points, which would be 14 at the end of the game. Anthony entered the game against the Hawks with nine points remaining behind Hayes’ career total of 27,313.

Legendary center Moses Malone, now deceased, is next on the all-time list with 27,409 points, a number achievable this season if Anthony maintains his current scoring pace.

Anthony’s rise to the Top 10 came after having experienced the frustration of being fired by the Houston Rockets with just 10 games played at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Anthony, 36, 18 seasons in the NBA, continued to exercise and signed with the Trail Blazers in November 2019, starting all 58 games last season. He accepted a backup spot this season with Portland and entered Monday averaging 13.6 points as the sixth player.

The ten-time All-Star power forward won the scoring title with the New York Knicks in 2012-13, averaging 28.7 points.

Anthony spent 10 consecutive seasons in the Top 10 in scoring and finished runner-up for the scoring title twice in that stretch.

Anthony’s point distribution is 13,970 in eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, 10,186 in seven seasons with the Knicks, 1,261 in one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 134 with the Rockets and 1,740 (entering Monday) in two seasons with the Blazers.

This season, Anthony has surpassed Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson and Hakeem Olajuwon on the all-time scoring list.