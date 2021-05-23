Carmelo Anthony on hold for boos in Denver in playoffs

Fans of Denver nuggets I read the veteran of the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo anthony, a review during Game 1 of the playoffs. Fans of the Nuggets clearly still harbor some feelings of bad vibes towards Anthony, despite the fact that it has been 10 years since he forced a trade to the New York Knicks.

Here the message of Carmelo anthony:

I asked Carmelo Anthony why he thinks it is that he’s still booed in Denver 10 years after he forced a trade to New York. This is what he said: pic.twitter.com/M96uLQfSOY – Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 23, 2021

This is a very clear opinion as one would expect in this situation. What else am i supposed to say Carmelo anthony about? He could have made a tirade to the fans, but he kept it classy and concluded that “it is what it is.”

However, given that boo, Carmelo anthony He had to feel good to have a great performance off the bench for Portland.

Carmelo anthony he heated up early and ended up finishing with 18 points on 6 of 12 total shots and 4 of 8 from 3 shots.