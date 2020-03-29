During the quarantine in the United States caused by the global health crisis of the coronavirus, Dwyane Wade, a former NBA player, made a direct through the social network Instagram in which, at a specific moment, he joined Carmelo Anthony.

The Portland Trail Blazers player talked about many things, such as what would have happened to his career if the Detroit Pistons had selected him in the 2003 Draft before the Denver Nuggets: “Probably my career would have been different and I would have two or three rings in My record. However, this was not the case and it was all worth it. Who knows what would have happened to my career? “

However, one of the anecdotes that most shocked the fans who were in the live was one that Melo lived with Lebron James, with whom he shares a great friendship, in which the current Los Angeles Lakers player saved his profession partner from drowning:

“We were in the sea, in a boat. It was very windy and we saw each other in the middle of the ocean. I was in the water and at that moment my head kept thinking about everything. I saw that I was going to drown. Suddenly I looked at another I see the boat and I see LeBron jumping out of it like it’s MacGyver himself. He towed me away with one hand and saved my life. “

This LeBron James vs. Carmelo Anthony battle is one of my favorite games of all-time—-pic.twitter.com/smLGua8Noz

– Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 26, 2020

.