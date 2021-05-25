Carmelo Anthony gave Nikola Jokic unsportsmanlike foul

The Portland Trail Blazzers player, Carmelo anthony Gave her a lack unsportsmanlike to his rival Nikola Jokic in the second game of the playoffs of the NBA.

Carmelo anthony he was coming out of a curtain that made him his rival Nikola Jokic got upset and ended up giving him a too intense blow that at the same time was charged by the referees present in the NBA

It was too intense a play, because of the referees present in the game of the playoffs of the NBA there wasn’t some kind of fight, since that was the intention of Nikola Jokic toward Carmelo Anthony.

Here the video:

Melo got a flagrant for this foul on Jokic. pic.twitter.com/AeolMhrmU3 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

The play was called unsportsmanlike therefore they made two free throws and keeping the position of the ball in the NBA.

It was a play that didn’t make a veteran look like he is Carmelo Anthony, since totally got out of control before or rival Nikola Jokic on the NBA