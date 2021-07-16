Carmelo Anthony expected to join LeBron James’ Lakers

Carmelo anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers he’s ready to hit the free agency market once again. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the 10-time NBA All-Star agrees to sign another minimum contract, which would make him a very interesting player for any team.

In a Twitter post, NBA Analysis Network’s Evan Massey revealed that Los angeles lakers it would be the most likely landing spot for Anthony if he and the Trail Blazers split this summer. Since 2003 Lebron James and Carmelo have said they want to play together, so the time may have come according to NBA rumors.