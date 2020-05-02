Carmella has qualified for the fight Money in the Bank

Carmella qualified for the Money in the Bank Match after defeating Mandy Rose. During the match, Sonya Deville intervened to distract her former partner.

Qualifying match for MITB: Carmella vs Mandy Rose

The fight begins very even for both fighters, Carmella takes Mandy Rose with tweezers, then Mandy picks up momentum with the help of the ropes and tries to knock Carmella down. Carmella later attempts to interpose her rival, but Mandy catches her in a headlock and then proceeds to a series of punches.

Sonya Deville appears and begins to speak as the fight continues. Sonya comments that she keep fighting and that she doesn’t get lost, but in the end she ends up saying that Karma is a whore and that they stop talking and proceed to action.

Carmella takes advantage and gives a superkick to Mandy Rose. Mella covers Rose… 1… 2… 3… Carmella qualifies for Money In The Bank.

After the result of the combat, Sonya Deville brutally attacks Mandy rose

Carmella accompanies Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank Match.

