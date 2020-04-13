Carmella denies testing positive for Coronavirus. The fighter stepped out on the information saying that it was she who had tested positive.

Yesterday we told you that there had been a positive case for Coronavirus within the company’s on-screen talent, but it seemed clear that he was not a fighter. Despite that, the internet rumors did not take long to come out and point people as possible sick with this virus.

One of the people who were targeted was the SmackDown fighter, Carmella. The reason that the fighter did not want to travel from California to Orlando and that she did not participate in the recordings of Wrestlemania they put Carmella in the crosshairs.

Carmella stepped out and said in a tweet that the public in her account said that she appreciated the fans’ concern about her health, but that she is fine and that she has been in perfect condition all this time. Thus answering to whom he said that she had been ill.

I appreciate your concern, but don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Fortunately, I’ve been healthy through all of this. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bqNbjTzhJm – Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 12, 2020

As we have already told you on some occasion, when you read articles on the internet, please always take into account the source, since lately we are suffering an increase in Fake News taken out to increase visits.

