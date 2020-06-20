Carmella and Corey Graves are happy together, although they seem to share quite peculiar hobbies and fetishes, and unfortunately we find out in the worst possible way.

Carmella and Corey Grives love the “golden shower”

During their Bare With Us podcast, Carmella and Corey Graves had a very interesting conversation. They focused the entire episode on the topic of talks in the bathroom. Corey Graves does not like fecal toilets, gas, or anything related to toilet functions, although he is apparently willing to make an exception for n. ° 1. (urinate).

At one point in the Podcast, Carmella mentioned that Graves had brushed her teeth in the bathroom while she was urinating. This prompted Corey Graves to reply that “I might even be interested in it”. Carmella responded next with something we really didn’t expect to hear. Carmella said the following:

“Oooh the golden shower,” Carmella said with a joyous sound in her voice as if she was hinting at something. Corey Graves said he was trying to be subtle. Carmella replied: “You know that is not my fort.”

What is the golden shower (Goldeb Shower) ?: For those who are not understood on the subject, it is a practice that some couples like, and basically it is to make 1 (urinate) on your partner.

This little fact about the relationship of Carmella and Corey Graves exploded on Twitter. Carmella became a trend after this revelation was made on her podcast. You can check out some of those answers below.

.UK wrestlers getting exposed .Cuck Cornette .Carmella likes getting pissed on In Summary: pic.twitter.com/eV989Y9bPv – Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) June 19, 2020

Wow, this is so nice. This is what Corey Graves got Carmella for her birthday, what a lovely gesture. pic.twitter.com/grxvcweal3 – Fiending For Followers‼ ️ (@ Fiend4Follows) June 19, 2020

Me: Why is Carmella trending? Also me: Oh… pic.twitter.com/pQQSESmO5T – Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) June 19, 2020

How Corey and Carmella spent their time in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/hWUcrsknNL – AJWMecca (@GemMintJustin) June 19, 2020

