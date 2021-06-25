Carme Forcadell, former president of the Parliament, leaves Wad Ras prison

Carmen Forcadell (Photo: El HuffPost)

The former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell left the Wad-Ras women’s prison in Barcelona this Wednesday at 12 o’clock, after receiving a pardon from the Government and after having been imprisoned for three years and three months.

Forcadell entered provisional prison on March 23, 2018, before the Supreme Court ruling that condemned her for sedition and embezzlement: first she entered the Alcalá-Meco prison (Madrid), then she was transferred to Mas d’Enric, in El Catllar (Tarragona), and a year ago requested the transfer to Wad-Ras due to family ties.

Upon leaving, she was received by the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs; the councilors Roger Torrent, Joan Ignasi Elena, Tània Verge, Jaume Giró and Victòria Alsina; the deputy general secretary and ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta; the first vice president of the Parliament, Alba Vergés; the spokeswoman for Junts in Parliament, Mònica Sales; former councilwoman and ERC deputy Meritxell Serret; the CUP deputy Carles Riera, and a score of people.

