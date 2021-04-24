Carme Chaparro “exposes the monster” who sent her death threats 20 years ago: “I know it was you”

Journalist Carme Chaparro surprised her Instagram followers this Saturday by revealing that in the past it was victim of harassment and death threats through anonymous letters.

“Today, throwing away old things, I found this. The first chapter of what became death threats, “Chaparro wrote in a post that accompanies an image of the first letter in which the anonymous author insult to the communicator with qualifications such as “old skin”, “useless” or “false and cheating”.

The journalist has taken the opportunity to publicly address the author of this message: “The man who wrote it, almost 20 years ago, will be reading me. I know it was you. And you’re still shit. “

According to Chaparro, the letter he shows on the social network “came home by mail, with my name intentionally misspelled. “At first, he continues,” I didn’t give it more importance. In fact, I thought I had thrown it away. One, or one, more imbecile. “

However, it did not end there. “Then more anonymous people arrived. spelling mistakes too obvious as to be real. Someone trying to appear uneducated “, has valued Chaparro.

These anonymous messages, “increasingly threatening”, two or three months later became “threats of death. Very concrete. With a lot of personal data “.

At that time, the journalist did not tell anyone what was happening to her. “I thought there was nothing you could do. But I vomited from the fear I had“, It has been recognized.

The discovery of the perpetrator of such harassment came by chance: “One day I looked at the postmarks. The guy sent the threats from different cities in Spain. Who traveled so much?“He wondered then.

She found out some time later, “eating one day with a friend to whom I told about it. Such a day in Bilbao. Such a day in Valencia. Easter day in Cádiz. And it turns out that the places and dates coincided with the promotional tour of someone who worked close to me“.

For Chaparro, “knowing it made me feel powerfulBecause that guy is shit that needs to threaten and scare to believe that he is someone and that he is in control. “

The writer has also recognized that he never said anything to her to the alleged harasser, but he regrets not having done it, “and not only that, but to report him to the Police. Expose the monster“, has qualified.

“He he doesn’t know that I know. And sometime we have met, because fortunately it is very far from my life already, comes to greet me like a lapdog“added Chaparro.

After having disclosed this unknown episode in her life, the journalist has made an appeal to denounce threats like hers: “Report, seek support, expose those who hurt you. Threats are never tolerated. Because that being may be doing it now to another woman. And that woman is scared. And I could have prevented it, “he concluded.