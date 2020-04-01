Car brands face an unprecedented challenge with the coronavirus crisis. In Europe, the widespread closure of factories has left more than a million workers temporarily unemployed. The economic consequences of this pandemic are also unpredictable for companies, but the industry assumes that the blow is inevitable and is already preparing contingency plans to try to minimize its impact.

In Spain, there are many companies that have been involved with the health crisis to contribute their grain of sand in this fight that brings together all the social actors. Each one has done it to the best of their ability. From assembly lines that now manufacture respirators to vehicle dealerships to hospitals; They are all looking for ways to get involved with society at this extraordinary moment.

This news is constantly updated, because brands announce new initiatives on a daily basis.

ALFA ROMEO

Alfa Romeo is part of the FCA Group, which has transferred its vehicle fleet to the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital to provide support in managing the coronavirus crisis.

AUDI

Audi has launched a viral awareness campaign on the importance of social distancing to reduce the risk of contagion. The four rings of the brand are separated to raise awareness. “Today we know that we can be united in the distance.”

The German house has also been a pioneer in making coloring templates of the Audi quattro S1, Audi TT and Audi Q3 Sportback available to its fans, in an effort to entertain the little ones during the period of confinement. They can be downloaded at this link.

Today the words near and far have changed their meaning. Because today we know that we can be united in the distance. Because today those distances make us one. # Remainteenhouse to #frarlacurva. pic.twitter.com/QSOp8hDFT7

– Audi Spain (@audispain) March 18, 2020

BMW

BMW has made its vehicle fleet available to the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council through the subsidiary BMW Spain.

As of April 1, it has also communicated the donation of its X2 City electric scooters to the IFEMA field hospital to contribute to the mobility of health personnel throughout the 48,600 square meters of the pavilions that operate at full capacity.

The company has donated 12,000 masks to the Madrid Fire Department, 19,000 pairs of gloves and 6,500 steering wheel protectors to Mercamadrid and 29,000 seat covers, as well as tents.

He has also called an extraordinary edition of his Painting Prize in the children’s category for the little ones to paint works inspired by their grandparents, to pay tribute to them.

For most of us, a curve meant limitless fun.

But today, the curve we are facing demands a new challenge.

Help us flatten it. #QuedateEnCasa #BMW pic.twitter.com/eKu6hHD0Ft

– BMW Spain (@BMWEspana) March 27, 2020

CITROËN

Citroën is part of the PSA Group, which has donated 335,000 masks to healthcare entities across Europe. It has also transferred medical equipment such as gloves and defibrillators to hospitals in France, Milan in Italy and Madrid in Spain.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Don’t forget to respect the minimum safety distance. Together we can!

Citroën with you # withyou #staysafe pic.twitter.com/uhYuVOHwtq

– Citroën Spain (@CitroenEspana) March 29, 2020

DONGFENG

The Chinese firm Dongseng, linked in Spain to the Invicta Motor Group, has distributed together with the Chinese community in Madrid more than 16,000 surgical masks to the hospitals of Madrid, Cuenca and Albacete. Group employees have been in charge of the distribution.

DS

DS, as part of the PSA Group, is also part of the initiative that has donated 335,000 masks to healthcare entities across Europe, as well as medical equipment such as gloves and defibrillators to hospitals – see Citroën.

As part of @GroupePSA, from #DSautomobiles we reaffirm our firm commitment to help contain the virus. With the support of our Health Department, our parent company has donated medical supplies to different hospitals in Europe. #YOMEQUEDOENCASA # QUÉDATEENCASA pic.twitter.com/lD4yWyww4s

– DS España (@DS_Espana) March 26, 2020

FIAT

As part of the FCA Group, through its subsidiary FCA Spain, it has transferred its vehicle fleet to the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital to provide support in managing the coronavirus crisis.

In Italy, the company has turned to the production of artificial respirators to boost hospital supplies during the pandemic.

It has also enabled a digital platform to enable the sale of vehicles to those who need it in this exceptional period, where the activity of the dealers has been reduced to a minimum.

In difficult times, now more than ever #LoNuestroEsVuestro, FCA makes its fleet of vehicles available to the health personnel of the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital to support the fight against COVID19. It is in our hands to help us #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/49YP9tl7K6

– Fiat España (@Fiat_es) March 27, 2020

FORD

Ford has ceded its fleet of vehicles to the Red Cross, including ten units of the new Ford Kuga that were intended for media testing. The dealer network will strengthen this campaign to expand the number of vehicles available.

The oval brand has also launched the #TodoVaASalirBien festival, which consists of collaborations with renowned digital creators on YouTube and Instagram.

On April 1, Ford Spain announced that its Almussafes factory joins the production of face protection masks for healthcare personnel. 15 employees work three shifts to operate the 3D printers, with an estimated daily output of 300 units.

In the United States, it is one of the automobile firms involved in the production of artificial respirators and medical supplies to combat the coronavirus. The goal is to produce 50,000 units in three months.

HYUNDAI

Hyundai has made its vehicle fleet available to health services in the framework of the #YoCedoMiCoche campaign. The initiative started in the Community of Madrid, but will be extended to the rest of Spain through the dealer network. As of last Friday, 17 dealerships had loaned 91 vehicles to 24 local hospitals.

Given the current situation, we have made our fleet of vehicles available to hospital personnel so that those who fight Coronavirus go to their jobs. We want to take this opportunity to thank you for your enormous effort. # YoMeQuedoEnCasa #YoCedoMiCoche pic.twitter.com/TFhKtovsn1

– Hyundai Spain (@HyundaiEsp) March 19, 2020

KIA

Kia Iberia has joined the #YoCedoMiCoche initiative, transferring its vehicle fleet to several Madrid hospitals. There are fifteen cars at the disposal of the health and municipal services for the transport of doctors, nurses and other personnel, as well as for home visits.

LAND ROVER

Land Rover has ceded its SUVs to the Red Cross, so that health professionals can provide home service, deliver food and medicine at home, or displace personnel and minor patients. They point out that their vehicles will be especially useful to serve people who are in areas of difficult access.

From Land Rover we believe that where we can be most useful is off the roads, therefore, we want to contribute all the SUVs in our fleet in Spain to the RESPONDE Red Cross, a plan to help vulnerable people who are in areas of difficult access . pic.twitter.com/ZDNrtDOS1a

– Land Rover Spain (@LandRover_es) March 24, 2020

MAZDA

Mazda has been one of the sponsors of the LaLigaSantanderFest, an event held on March 28 that brings together soccer and music against the Covid-19.

As collaborators of @LaLiga we are pleased to announce that this afternoon at 18:00 you can see the special #LaLigaSantanderFest live with 20 top-level players and artists to raise funds against # COVID19 // https://t.co/XaijQ7RyK6 pic.twitter.com/V1suMn4kQF

– Mazda Spain (@MazdaEspana) March 28, 2020

MERCEDES

Engineers from the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 division have contributed to the development of a new artificial respirator that will be put at the service of the British health system. In a joint action with the rest of the teams, the star brand expects production to reach 1,000 units a day.

Daimler has announced donations of medical supplies. It has also confirmed that its 3D printers are at the service of the needs of the moment.

These are not usual times.

Our 3D printers are ready to support. # COVID19 #Daimler pic.twitter.com/f2uyzn67Jw

– Daimler AG (@Daimler) March 27, 2020

MINI

Mini belongs to the BMW Group, which has transferred its vehicle fleet to the health services of the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council. The company has donated 12,000 masks to the Madrid Fire Department, 19,000 pairs of gloves and 6,500 steering wheel protectors to Merca-Madrid and 29,000 seat covers, as well as tents.

From the BMW GROUP we transfer our fleet of BMW and MINI vehicles and donate protection material to restrooms and security forces to offer our full support. We are closer than ever! https://t.co/n4RoBqb2Qe

– MINI Spain (@MINIEspana) March 30, 2020

MITSUBISHI

Mitsubishi has launched the ‘Parked at Home’ campaign to thank the collective responsibility of citizens at this exceptional time.

NISSAN

To entertain the little ones or ourselves, Nissan has made available to its followers a template of a car to make an Origami. You can download it here.

Sometimes you have to stop in order to continue. # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/Io1NFdJ8mp

– Nissan Spain (@Nissan_ESP) March 18, 2020

OPEL

Opel belongs to the PSA Group, which has donated more than 335,000 masks throughout Europe and also medical supplies to the most affected hospitals, including those in Madrid.

Time to park and, among all, #FrenarLaCurva. The future belongs to everyone and together we will achieve it.

We remain connected through our social networks. # ElFuturoEsDeTodos #YoMeQuedoEnCasa # FrenarLaCurva # Opel #OpelLove #SeguimosATuLado pic.twitter.com/c35ZP7zEuO

– Opel Spain (@Opel_Spain) March 28, 2020

PEUGEOT

Peugeot belongs to the PSA Group, which has donated more than 335,000 masks and medical supplies, also to the Madrid hospital – see Citroën.

It has also enabled the Peugeot Amplified Experience, which allows you to get on a Peugeot without leaving your home. The models in question are the Peugeot 2008, the Peugeot 208, the Peugeot 308 with its restyling, the Peugeot 3008, the Peugeot 508, the Peugeot 5008, the Peugeot Rifter and the Peugeot Partner. You can access it here.

RENAULT

Employees of Renault Spain have organized and activated themselves in the Renault to the Rescue working group, which produces masks and sanitary equipment to combat the coronavirus. They have already produced 3,370 masks that have been distributed in hospitals and nursing homes in Valladolid, Palencia, Málaga and Jerez.

In the rest of Europe, Renault has donated 125,000 masks.

The protection screens manufactured by @renault_esp workers in Spain are already being used by health personnel and FCSE. We continue working with the industry to reorient chains and produce more masks, PPE, gloves … # EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/Nbt6QCN7LL

– Reyes Maroto (@MarotoReyes) March 26, 2020

SEAT

Seat employees have converted the Seat León assembly line to make it the OxyGEN assembly site, a new artificial respirator made up of 80 mechanical and electronic components.

Its production volume has not yet been disclosed, but it has been developed up to 13 different prototypes before finding the final respirator and that it is already undergoing a long-term test as part of the approval process.

Seat engineers have also been involved in creating an industrializable field respirator, which was unveiled a week ago. It was developed in an alliance with entities such as the Consorci de la Zona Franca, HP and Leitat, among others.

To help during the # Covid19 crisis, at #SEAT we have collaborated with @protofy_xyz in the creation of assisted respirators adapting the motor of the windscreen wipers https://t.co/XalNBduNWs pic.twitter.com/TD5uMum0Dx

– SEAT Spain (@tuSEAT) March 30, 2020

SKODA

To entertain the little ones, Skoda has made available templates for its followers to print and assemble the Skoda Karoq. It is available in white or gray.

It has also launched an awareness campaign to acknowledge the responsibility of citizens at this exceptional time.

We give you an idea to do with the little ones during these days at home. Download the miniatures of our # Škoda Karoq here, cut out the pieces and glue them:

White: https://t.co/qgO3sXgdqB

Gray: https://t.co/WBmBqqChF0#QuedateEnCasa # TodoSaliráBien pic.twitter.com/PXMO839oOd

– ŠKODA Spain News (@skoda_es) March 28, 2020

If we are learning something these days it is that, sometimes, to move we do not need to travel kilometers. # QuédateEnCasa but # MuéveteSiempre pic.twitter.com/nyRHCO9tkv

– ŠKODA Spain News (@skoda_es) March 26, 2020

SUZUKI

Suzuki has made its fleet of vehicles available to health services within the framework of the #YoCedoMiCoche campaign.

Suzuki Iberica joins the @HyundaiEsp initiative and also transfers its vehicle fleet to Madrid hospitals that may need it #YoCedoMiCoche.

#PASALO help us move it. #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos

– Hospitals can contact by Direct Message. pic.twitter.com/ZNzOL0fPkj

– Suzuki Iberica (@SuzukiIberica) March 19, 2020

TOYOTA

Toyota has transferred its fleet of cars to health services within the framework of the #YoCedoMiCoche campaign.

At TOYOTA Spain we join @HyundaiEsp’s #YoCedoMiCoche initiative and make our corporate fleet available to healthcare personnel. # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/ZbjkfbubYq

– Toyota Spain (@Toyota_Esp) March 20, 2020

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has transferred vehicles to health services to provide support at this time of exception.

At the European level, Volkswagen is preparing to produce artificial respirators with 3D printing techniques.

We only have words of thanks and pride for our entire team, who are turning to contribute in the battle against Covid-19. Four mobility vehicles have been loaned to @UMEgob! Thank you all very much and cheers! #yomequedoencasa # covid19 # Malaga pic.twitter.com/woQp4Ftzgb

– Málaga Wagen (@malagawagen) March 30, 2020

In the times we are living, being given a car to go to and from the hospital is a luxury and an incredible act of solidarity. Thank you very much @VW_es and @volkswagen Vasa for the gesture. Together we can!!! Go for the Covid-19. # Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/JdYbTBpiWS

– Pediatriciangirl (@ eide99) March 30, 2020

