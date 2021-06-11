Carlsen, to the World Cup

A matter of objectives and interests: the world monarch Magnus Carlsen, from Norway, announces his participation in the FIDE Chess World Cup that will take place from July 10 to August 7 with an attractive global prize of $ 1,890,000 and sports prize two-seater for the Candidates Tournament. Magnus Carlsen, who was eliminated by Chinese Bu Xiangzhi by the KO system of the 2017 World Cup in Tbilisi, Russia, will not face the official challenger to his crown, Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, as he has decided not competing in order to fully concentrate for his year-end match against Carlsen in Dubai. In addition, one of them, the loser, is guaranteed a place in the TC 2022 Candidates Tournament.

The FIDE World Cup in Sochi brings together 206 chess players who will be measured in small matches (the final with 4 games at the classical rhythm and tie-breaks in rapid chess, blitz and Armageddon) and who have been or will be chosen by the different criteria designed by FIDE . As is known, the Super Tournament on the Isle of Man, in the south of England, will also produce two qualifiers for TC 2022.

Let us mention among some criteria the direct entry to the Sochi World Cup: The four finalists of the 2019 FIDE World Cup: Teimour Radjabov, Liren Ding, Vachier-Lagrave and Yu Yangyi. There are also 80 players qualified in Continental Championships; plus 100 players selected by the 100 best National Federations in the FIDE ranking (Mexico will be represented in Sochi by GM Juan Carlos Gonzalez Zamora, winner of the recent National Championship held in Los Pinos); twelve more will be directly elected by FIDE; The world champion, the woman with the highest elo Hou Yifán and Ju Wenjun, as well as the world champions under 20 years of age, men and women, have also been invited.

20 talents in the Gelfand Challenger. The American GM Awonder Liang is the leader with 5 points of the Gelfand Challenger Tournament via online that began yesterday Thursday and will end this Sunday with the contest of 20 talents, including, in addition to the leader, brilliant chess players like Sarin, Praggna, Keymer, Gukesh, Mendonca . There are 20 players, 19 rounds at a rate of 10 minutes with an addition of 5 seconds.

Superbet. Round 6 of the Bucharest Superbet. They face today: Deac-Radjábov, Grischuk-Lupulescu, Mamedyarov-Aronian, So-Giri and Vachier-Caruana!

Strategic sacrifice, Wesley So’s pawn and superior strategy in his fourth round game in Bucharest against his compatriot Fabiano Caruna

1.c4 e5 2.g3 Nf6 3.Bg2 Bc5 4.d3 c6 5.Nf3 d6 6.0–0 0–0 7.Nc3 a5 8.d4 exd4 9.Nxd4 a4 10.Rb1 Re8 11.e3 Qa5 12.Bd2 Bg4 13.f3 Bh5 14.Ne4 Qd8 15.Nxc5 dxc5 16.Ne2 Qd3 17.Nf4! So sacrifices the c4-pawn to harass the queen and seize the large a1 – f8 diagonal. 17 … Qxc4 18.b3 axb3 19.axb3 Qb5 20.e4 Bg6 21.Bc3 Ca6 22.h4 h5? + – 23.Dc1 Rh7 24.Rd1 Rd8 25.Db2 c4 26.Bxf6 gxf6 27.Qxf6 Rxd1 + 28. Rxd1 Qc5 + 29.Kh2 Qe7 30.Qxe7 Rxe7 31.bxc4 + – Kg7 32.Bh3 Nc5 33.Rd6 f6 34.Ne6 + Auction with superior ending Nxe6 35.Bxe6 Be8 36.c5 Bf7 37.Bc8 Re5 38.Bxb7 Rxc5 39.Rxc6 Rb5 40.Ba6 Rb2 + 41.Kg1 Be8 42.Rc5 Kh6 43.Kf1 Bd7 44.Be2 Be8 45.Rf2 Rb3 46.Rd5 Ra3 47 .Bd3 Kg7 48.Ke3 Rb3 49.Kf4 Rb4 50.Rc5 Bf7 51.Rc7 Kg6 52.g4 1–0.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.