Carlsen-So, in the quarterfinals

What in several blitz or rapid chess tournaments has been the final now the duel -always so attractive and most of the times with spectacular games-, between Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So, perhaps the fastest in the world with Hikaru Nakamura, the He faces today in the quarterfinals of the GoldMoney Asian Rapid after qualifying in the fourth and fifth position of the competition dominated, in demonstration of power and class, by the Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian, undefeated with + 6, = 9, -0.

16 players participated in a round robin that was carried out at the rhythm of 15 minutes with 10 seconds added. The eight best classified will play the quarterfinal phase today and tomorrow with two games a day. The semifinals will take place on July 1 and 2 and the final on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

Today’s program covers the Aronian vs. Arjun Erigaisi, India; Vladislav Artemiev, Russia vs. Anish Giri, The Netherlands; Liren Ding, China vs. Jan Krzysztof Duda and Carlsen vs. Wesley So.

The winner will receive a prize of 20 thousand dollars, twelve thousand the second and five thousand dollars for those who occupy the third and fourth place.

Final classification of the eliminatory phase: 1st. Levon Aronian 10 ½; 2nd. Vladislav Artemiev 10 points (+ 7, = 5, -2; lost to Ding and So) 3rd. Liren Ding 9 ½ (+ 5, = 9, -1, lost to Duda); 4th. Magnus Carlsen 9; 5th. Wesley So 9; 6th. Doubt 8; 7th. Anish Giri 8; 8th. Arjun Erigaise, India, 8 points.

They were eliminated: 9th. Alireza Firouzja, FIDE 7; 10th. Santosh Vidit, India, 7; 11th. Peter Svídler, Russia, 6 ½; 12o. D. Guskesh, India, 6½; 13th. Daniil Dubov, Russia, 6; 14th. Saleh Salem, United Arab Emirates, 5 ½; 15th. Baskaran Adhiban, India, 5. 16th. Hou Yifán, China, 3 ½ points.

It was a tough competition for the highest Elo woman on the planet; 27-year-old Hou Yifán ranks 84th among men with 2,658 points. He won a game against Baskarán Adhiban, drew five against Aronian, Ding, So, Giri and Saleh and lost the remaining nine.

The last move of Adhiban Baskaran is understood and explained: the Indian GM places his rook in a bad position in such a way that Levon Aronian finishes off with a fourchette or fork and captures the heavy piece: the error occurs because from move 36 he plays with less than a minute. Enter the zeitnot phase with Aronian with over eleven minutes on the clock. Aronian after a queenside demonstration attacks the base of the white chain. Adhiban makes a mistake when exchanging the queens and the Armenian masterfully leads the fight of Knight and Bishop against the Rook.

White: Adhiban Baskarán, India, 2,660. Black: Levon Aronian, Armenia, 2,781. Reti Opening, A09.

R – 1, GoldMoney Asian Rapidz, GCT, 26–06-2021.

1.Nf3 d5 2.c4 d4 3.b4 c5 4.e3 Nf6 5.b5 Qc7 6.exd4 cxd4 7.d3 e5 8.Bg5 Bb4 + 9.Nbd2 Nfd7 10.Be2 0–0 11.0–0 Nc5 12.Nb3 Nbd7 13.Rb1 Nxb3 14.axb3 a6 15.Ra1 Nc5 16.Bh4 f6 17.Bg3 Qb6 18.bxa6 Rxa6 19.Rxa6 Qxa6 20.Ce1 Qa2 21.Nc2 Bc3 22.b4 Na4 23.Qb1? Qxb1 24.Rxb1 Bf5 25.f3 Nb2 26.Be1 Nxd3 27.Bxc3 Nf4 28.Ad1 dxc3 29.g3 Ch3 + 30.Rf1 Rd8 31.Rc1 Rxd1 + 32.Rxd1 Bxc2 33.Rc1 Ad3 + 34.Rg2 Nc3 35.T .f4 Ne4 37.Rc1 Kf7 38.fxe5 fxe5 39.Kg1 Ke6 40.Re1 Bd3 41.Re3 Bb1 42.Re1 Nc3 43.Kf2 Bd3 44.c5 Nd5 45.Rd1 e4 46.Rd2? e3 + 0–1.

