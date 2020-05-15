Fast chess of the best live online almost every day until August 20, at least. Such boom is due to the Magnus Carlsen Tour, a series of tournaments organized by the virtual club Chess24, of the Play Magnus group, where the world champion owns 16% of the shares. Before, starting today, the Memorial Steinitz (lightning games) is played with the Spanish David Antón.

As great as the imagination of the Valencians who, at the end of the 15th century, decided to turn the queen into the most powerful piece of the board, could not suspect that millions of people would one day play chess from home with rivals from any corner of the world. balloon. According to José Antonio Garzón, the researcher who has dedicated most of his life to this matter, today marks the 525th anniversary of the publication of the first printed modern chess book: Llibre dels jochs partits dels scachs on behalf of 100 (Game Book and chess games in number 100), by Francesch Vicent, of which it is supposed that a copy not found in the United States is preserved.

And not only to play, but to follow live the fast games of their idols (each one at home), commented on by great masters and journalists specialized in that work, and contrasted with machines that calculate millions of plays per second. High-speed connections have made that dream come true and turned COVID-19’s tragic nightmare into a golden opportunity for the chess boom. The only major problem with internet tournaments is the risk of cheating with the help of powerful computers, the frequency of which in amateur competitions is already worrying. But no elite player has even been a suspect so far.

The announcement of the Magnus Carlsen Tour comes just eleven days after the great success of the Magnus Carlsen International, the final of which was won by the Norwegian against the American Hikaru Nakamura, which becomes retroactively the first tournament in the series. “While face-to-face tournaments and other sports are still canceled or postponed, I think offering an entire series of tournaments online is the most successful thing that chess can do now,” explains the world champion.

The first, from May 19 to June 3, will be Lindores Abbey, the online version of a fast-paced tournament that was played in Scotland a year ago, with a very attractive roster of twelve players. In addition to Carlsen and Nakamura, there will be the prodigious Iranian Firouzja, the harsh Chinese Ding and eight other stars: the Russians Grischuk, Kariakin and Dúbov, the Chinese Yi and Yu, the Armenian Aronián, the American So and the Polish Duda.

The next two tournaments will be the Internet Chess Masters (June 20 to July 5) and Chess Legends (June 21 to August 5) which, together with the previous two, will be qualifiers for the Grand Final (9 to 20th of August). One of the few gaps that this series leaves is already occupied by a new format, thermostat chess (some games give more points than others) that the American Chess Federation announces from June 6 to 14; The participants have not been revealed yet, but it can be deduced that they will be great stars, because that same body announces in advance a homer with the same format and the four best in the US: Nakamura, Caruana, So and Leinier Domínguez.

But you don’t even have to wait until the 19th because today the Steinitz Memorial begins, also in Chess24, in the lightning mode (three minutes plus two seconds of increase per move), with Carlsen, Antón, the very promising Xiong (USA), the triple world champion of fast Grischuk (Russia) and six other postin gladiators: the Russians Svídler and Dúbov, the Azerbaijani Mamediárov, the Chinese Bu, the Vietnamese Le and the Ukrainian Koróbov.

The Magnus Carlsen Tour prizes total one million dollars (923,500 euros). To measure the surprise of this fact, it is not necessary to go back to 1495; twenty years ago it was already very difficult to imagine.

