“He had rarely suffered so much,” acknowledged Magnus Carlsen a few minutes after advancing to the final of the fast online tournament that bears his name. Liren Ding knocked him out in the 2nd of the four rounds planned, but the champion came back in the 3rd. In a tense position to the maximum, the Chinese rejected the tie in the 4th, but it was imprecise, and it will be the Norwegian (2.5-1.5) who faces this Sunday the American Hikaru Nakamura.

“The fans really enjoy this modality, and that is fantastic, but the players suffered a lot. The most comparable situation that I remember in terms of nervous tension was the World Cup duel against Fabiano Caruana in London, 2018, after the tenth game, in which we were both lost before the draw, “said Carlsen, still very excited, to the commentators of Chess24, the virtual club organizing the tournament.

And, without needing to be asked, he added: “It was a magnificent duel, and much of the credit goes to Ding, who also congratulated me very sportingly shortly after surrendering in Game Four. Today he has confirmed that he is a tremendous player, and I am confident that we will have other meetings as exciting as today. ”

Ding certainly lived up to the demands of putting one of the greatest chess players in history on the ropes. And, as the events occurred, his victory would not have been surprising because he was very close to achieving it. After his defensive recital in the opening round, the second came to a position where Carlsen could cool the tension, causing an almost certain draw finish. He decided to keep it, but with a losing move, because he missed a beautiful death blow from Ding. The champion’s gesture of anger and frustration, raising his arms in disbelief, seemed to augur the worst for him.

But, once again, Carlsen then proved that he is a beast of competition, at the level of other gladiators who had to be killed several times, such as Fischer, Kárpov or Kaspárov. After just five minutes of rest, the Viking warrior sought a double-edged position, gifted a pawn in the queenside to mount a life-and-death attack on the other flank, and took advantage of Ding’s defensive inaccuracy to knock him down.

But the biggest thrill was yet to come. After an exchange of blows as violent as they were beautiful, in a position where the three results would have been logical, and with approximately one minute per side, Ding could repeat plays and force Carlsen to tie-break in the lightning modality (five minutes, plus three seconds per move). However, either due to his untamed nature, because he considered that the faster pace would favor his rival or both at the same time, Ding launched to win, with such misfortune that in the subsequent exchange of blows he was lost. And Carlsen emerged triumphant from one of the most demanding moments of his intense and glorious career. It would not be strange if Nakamura leads him to tensions of the same height in Sunday’s final.

