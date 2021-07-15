Carl’s Jr. celebrates its 80th anniversary with hamburgers for $ 0.80 cents



This Saturday, July 17, is when Carl’s Jr. plans to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

Carl’s Jr. is one of the most popular hamburger chains in the United States. So much so, that it has been feeding its hungry fans for decades. As a curious fact, at first the company did not sell hamburgers, since started as a hot dog cart in the 194s0. The cart was owned by truck driver Carl Karcher and his wife, Margaret.

As of today, Carl’s Jr. has more than 1,000 locations worldwide, or more than 2,500 if you consider that in some cities it carries the Hardee’s brand, as reported in Mashed.

This Saturday, July 17, the company plans to celebrate its 80th birthday.

For starters, the chain’s first location, which is in Anaheim, California, will offer a special menu with birthday items. They will even have a hot dog cart to pay tribute to the original Karcher family business.

In all the other branches of the country the 80th birthday will also be celebrated, and that is because the restaurants will offer customers the opportunity to buy one of their classic burgers at regular price and get a second for only $ 0.80 cents. As you can imagine, the price was chosen to pay tribute to the years that the company is celebrating.

The burgers that you can get with this promotion include the following: Famous Star with Cheese, Western Bacon Cheeseburger and the Big Carl.

To take advantage of the offer, you must sign up for the Carl’s Jr. mailing list to receive the special QR code you will need to get the offer. This offer is one-day only, so You must go on Saturday July 17 to have it valid.

As you can see, this promotion could interest you if you are looking to eat a hamburger at a very low price. You could even eat the two that the offer gives you if you want. On the other hand, you could also agree with a friend so that the two of you split the bill and each eat a hamburger that is included in the promotion.

-You may also be interested in: The average US worker must work 79 hours a week to pay for a one-bedroom apartment