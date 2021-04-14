Carlota Corredera sentences those who question Rocío Carrasco’s suicide attempt: “Ignorant or bad people?”

Telecinco broadcast this Wednesday episode number 7 of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, the documentary about the darkest part of the life of Rocío Jurado’s daughter. Before the protagonist of the program intervened live to announce that I would be in the next broadcast to clarify the doubts that could have elicited the information revealed over the last few weeks, Carlota Corredera made a powerful argument.

The reason? All the rumors that have involved the suicide attempt of Rocío Carrasco by those who questioned his intentions and the method he used, even ridiculing him, like some collaborators of El program de Ana Rosa or the newspaper El Mundo.

The presenter has made the difference between testimonies and documented facts clear, saying that the latter are not questionable. “The pandemic is a health problem and gender violence one social. Both are verifiable with data, so they are irrefutable: The Earth is flat and Rocío Carrasco is a victim. “

Along these lines, he showed and read the evidence of Carrasco’s suicide attempt. They had contributed two different hospitals Well, during that fateful event in 2019, she was admitted to a health center and, later, referred to another. Both documents left no room for doubt: Carrasco had tried to kill himself by ingesting a total of 39 different pills.

“He took 2 and a half blisters of 15 pills, so a blister and a half would be 22. If we add them all we get 39 pills. A cocktail of anxiolytics, antidepressants and tranquilizers that can be lethal. They have claimed that he had made it all up. The only truth is that he took 3 different types of pills, “explained Corredera, who read a report from the NH Hospital in Puerta del Sur:” He was admitted to psychiatry after an over-ingestion of drugs with the intention of self-harm. “

Later, the Galician woman expressed the discomfort of having to provide such information, since the format had decided to simplify the details (saying only that there had been three types of pills and not the amounts), because she considered it a very intimate fact and of which they did not want to make “pornography”.

Finally, he described as “abominable and reportable” the fact that something so harsh was questioned, “giving arguments for executioners and against vulnerable people “He reflected on whether those who had doubted were “ignorant or bad people” and reiterated that Rocío Jurado’s daughter “is a victim.”