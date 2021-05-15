Carlota Corredera responds with a phrase to the threats received for defending Rocío Carrasco

Since the documentary about Rocío Carrasco began to be broadcast, the journalist Carlota Corredera has been one of the strong defenders of the daughter of Rocío Jurado. Corredera, which also presents the program broadcast by the docuseries every Wednesday, has received on more than one occasion the criticism and threats by followers of Antonio David Flores who do not believe the testimony of abuse that Carrasco has given in Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive.

One of the latest threats has come from the family of Olga Moreno, Antonio David’s wife. Specifically, from his sister, Rachel Moreno, who has attacked the Galician journalist in a message on Instagram that she later shared on Twitter.

“This lady is only fixated on my sister and our family.Carlota, I’m going for you too! It is shameful that, in front of millions of people, you are saying so many outrages. You say you are a feminist? About what? If he doesn’t stop messing with my sister and Rocío Flores, “criticized Raquel Moreno.

“This is a warning! Do not talk about my niece Lola, who is 8 years old and you are doing a lot of damage to her. Why don’t you talk about your daughter? Why don’t you talk about your husband the cameraman? “Added Olga Moreno’s sister.” Thankfully, every day there are more people who see you and take Telecinco away. What kind of journalist and presenter are you? Incredible, “he concluded.

Faced with these attacks, Corredera has responded with an image and a forceful phrase On Instagram. The photograph shows a foreground of the presenter taken last Wednesday during the broadcast of the episode, in which Carlota Corredera looks directly at the camera.

“When you face the patriarchy“Corredera wrote this Friday on the social network.